Billionaire Mark Cuban Thinks a Meme Coin Will Help US National Debt

Mark Cuban believes he has a creative way to help the United States pay down its national debt, and you’ll never guess what the Shark Tank star has come up with: a meme coin.

Inspired by the rapid success of Donald Trump’s $TRUMP coin, Cuban revealed the makings of his plan Monday on X. With meme coins being “the way” as of late, he wants to add a “twist” to the concept that the $TRUMP coin followed with a “20% float” which refers to the amount of coins available for public trading (20%) versus those solely for corporate entities (80%). He also said his plan would follow the same release schedule as $TRUMP.

His twist is where the impact on the national debt comes into play. Today, the U.S. debt is $36 trillion.

Mark Cuban Wants to Create a Meme Coin to Help Pay Off the National Debt

“All the revenue from the sale of the coins go to the US Treasury,” his X post read. “The wallet address will be published so everyone can track it.”

That last part is an important one considering the ambiguity that comes with cryptocurrency. By keeping everything so transparent as Cuban suggests, it would build legitimacy for the coin and his plan.

He added one more line about why it’s worthwhile for investors, “If you want to gamble, gamble. But at least use it to make debut in the US debt.”

One of the first comments to his post noted that the $TRUMP coin is supposed to go back to the government, but Cuban shot that notion down, “You think they are giving the money to the US treasury?”

Cuban has never been one to mess around with meme coins in the past, so this is a completely new tune of his. Another comment of his on X suggested that it wouldn’t be hard to put it together despite him “never” before thinking of doing a meme coin in the past.

His rationale for this idea is that “everyone benefits from lower debt.”