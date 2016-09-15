“Bills” by Grandson Is the Craziest New Direction for Toronto’s Rock and Rap

You’re messing up if Grandson isn’t on your radar. We’ve covered the Torontonian’s daring blend of heavy metal and trap before​ but his new single “Bills” takes that sound one step further. With a low-tuned, menacing riff, the song begins as a folky rave-up. “The youth need the money, there’s no such thing as enough,” growls Grandson. Surprise, surprise, the “old” generation will just keep saddling the young with taxes and bills. But then again, “The youth think the money is gonna give ’em what they need,” so who’s really the greedier group here? And of course, the arrival of trap drums over that riff is still a bracing moment that speaks louder than most words can.

“The song was initially conceived during tax season, when I realized how futile it was to attach any personal well being or sense of self to attaining money,” explains Grandson. “You can spend your whole life letting the pursuit of money dictate your values and never free yourself from the same stress and anxiety you had in the first place.” Listen to “Bills” below.

