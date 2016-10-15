Billy Corgan, an Odd Dude, Sues His Own Wrestling Company

Billy Corgan is a casual conspiracy theorist​, a fearless renegade fighting back the armies of “Social Justice Warriors” that he compares to the KKK, a man who thinks that Donald Trump’s candidacy is “cool,” and a good buddy of the walking, grunting, hot-blooded inferiority complex that is Alex Jones. A long time ago, Corgan also made one brilliant record​. Maybe two​.

Did you know that he’s also the president of a wrestling company? He is! It’s called TNA Wrestling and he’s suing the crap out of it. TMZ​ reports that Corgan is suing the company and filing for a restraining order against its owner, Dixie Carter. Carter’s husband, Serg Salias, has also been named as a defendant.

Here’s a quote from Corgan’s spokesperson, Lissa Druss Christman: “As president, Billy is looking out for the long-term interest of the company, its employees, its talent, as well as its stakeholders and contractors.”

Corgan was only named as president of the company a few months ago, with Carter calling him a “visionary” and a “savvy businessman.”



The file is closed on the case, so we don’t get any fun details, nor are we allowed to speculate on such matters.

Here’s a video called “Billy Corgan Warns of Weaponized Zombies,” though. So…

