Billy Corgan, an Odd Dude, Sues His Own Wrestling Company

Billy Corgan is a casual conspiracy theorist, a fearless renegade fighting back the armies of “Social Justice Warriors” that he compares to the KKK, a man who thinks that Donald Trump’s candidacy is “cool,” and a good buddy of the walking, grunting, hot-blooded inferiority complex that is Alex Jones. A long time ago, Corgan also made one brilliant record. Maybe two.
Did you know that he’s also the president of a wrestling company? He is! It’s called TNA Wrestling and he’s suing the crap out of it. TMZ reports that Corgan is suing the company and filing for a restraining order against its owner, Dixie Carter. Carter’s husband, Serg Salias, has also been named as a defendant.
Videos by VICE
Here’s a quote from Corgan’s spokesperson, Lissa Druss Christman: “As president, Billy is looking out for the long-term interest of the company, its employees, its talent, as well as its stakeholders and contractors.”
Corgan was only named as president of the company a few months ago, with Carter calling him a “visionary” and a “savvy businessman.”
The file is closed on the case, so we don’t get any fun details, nor are we allowed to speculate on such matters.
Here’s a video called “Billy Corgan Warns of Weaponized Zombies,” though. So…
Lead image via Smashing Pumpkins on Instagram.
Follow Noisey on Twitter.