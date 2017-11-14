Billy Corgan Compares Nickelback to Porn, Says “They Want To Get You Off”

The artist formerly known as Billy Corgan has been on a podcast, and he has got an accordingly scolding take. Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, Corgan had Some Things To Say about a little band called Nickelback.

As music’s eternal underdogs, Nickelback get probably more than their fair amount of stick – they had, for example, an extended beef with Slipknot earlier this year, though frontman Chad Kroeger gave as good as he got, in all fairness – so Billy Corgan has stepped forward to be their champion; their white knight in a sea of darkness.

Corgan told the podcast that he thinks Chad Kroeger is an “incredible songwriter,” adding:

I don’t know enough about their world, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong if that’s who you want to be. Pop is predicated on satisfying. I’ve said many times, pop is porn. It’s porn, they want to get you off.

So basically what Billy Corgan is saying, in a roundabout way, is that Nickelback is porn? I’m unsure I’d go that far. I do, however, kind of see what he means about Kroeger’s songwriting: though it might not be particularly cool, it is extremely catchy, and catchy sells, because it satiates. Please, however, do not expect Billy Corgan to be producing the aural equivalent of porn anytime soon: “I’m not that concerned with getting you off,” he told the podcast. So now you know.

Hear the full interview above.

