Billy Corgan’s Chicago Tea Shop Was Hit by a Car. Again.

Billy Corgan’s Chicago tea shop was hit by a car for the second time in six months, and that is a non-fiction sentence.

The Smashing Pumpkins singer’s shop, Madame Zuzu’s, issued a statement on the recent incident, writing on Instagram: “Earlier today, there was an accident outside of Madame Zuzu’s involving a vehicle that struck the front of the café. Thankfully, no one was injured. Thank you to everyone who checked in and offered support.”

According to WGN, Corgan’s wife, Chloe Mendel Corgan, confirmed that no one was injured in the crash and stated that it was an “honest accident.” She did add that the building suffered some “exterior damage,” which could be seen in images published by the news outlet.

Corgan also shared an image of the damage on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Thankfully no one was injured. Just more damage to the exterior/interior but the shop is open for the rest of the day.”

Thankfully no one was injured pic.twitter.com/DPmOdmqjgy — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) April 29, 2025

Madame Zuzu’s has been in its current location since September 2020. The shop specializes in plant-based items and defines itself as a “teashop like no other place in the world!” The business also sells “limited edition vinyl” and features a stage area that allows it to convert into an entertainment venue.

Billboard noted that the crash comes six months after the same thing happened: a vehicle drove through the Highland Park tea shop’s front window in October, injuring Corgan’s mother-in-law in the process.

When the previous incident happened, Corgan shared a note from Chloe, wherein she detailed exactly what happened. “This afternoon at Madame Zuzu’s, a car (in circumstances which remain under investigation) drove over the curb and into Madame Zuzu’s and sadly injuring one person — my mother, Jenny; who was spending the day and lunching with my son Augustus,” she wrote in a message. “Thankfully, he was able to leap out of the way and was not injured.”