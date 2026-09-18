Billy Joel Very Much Alive After Google Mistakenly Declares Him Dead

Google mistakenly declared Billy Joel to be dead, but he is very much alive.

The 77-year-old American music icon was the victim of a glitch that sparked a death hoax. However, notes that his publicist has confirmed he is alive and well. “Billy’s not dead,” Claire Mercuri said. “I was just emailing with him.”

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Billy Joel has dealt with serious health issues

Billy Joel is still kicking, but he’s also faced some serious health issues over the past few years. In May 2025, he was forced to cancel shows due to being diagnosed with a brain disorder. In a statement, reps of the singer said that the condition “has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.”

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” Joel’s reps added. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

In a personal comment, Joel said, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience and thank you for understanding.”

Billy Joel was recently the subject of a two-part documentary

In other Billy Joel news, the singer was recently the subject of a new documentary. Titled Billy Joel: And So It Goes, the film explores “the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting.” This is per the logline shared by Deadline.

The film is directed by Susan Lacy (PBS’ American Masters, Jane Fonda in Five Acts) and Jessica Levin (The Janes).

In a statement, Lacy shared what people can expect from the film. She also pointed out that it features new perspectives on his life. “For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise,” she said.

“I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story,” Lacy added. “Which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before.”

Billy Joel: And So It Goes is streaming now on HBO Max.

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