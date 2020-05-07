Binging Netflix’s ‘The King: Eternal Monarch?’ Here’s Where You’ve Seen the Cast Before

With everyone stuck at home, more people are finally getting on the K-drama train. And in several countries including the Philippines and Singapore, the biggest show at the moment is The King: Eternal Monarch. Released in mid-April, the show now has six episodes and releases new ones weekly.

The King: Eternal Monarch is garnering mixed reviews in South Korea but was destined to be a hit from the outset. The fantastical series interweaves concepts of time travel, parallel universes, and an imaginary Korean monarchy (in the Kingdom of Corea, to be accurate). It is the latest brainchild of acclaimed writer Kim Eun-sook, who created massively successful TV shows like Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, and Mr. Sunshine.

The highly-anticipated series also marks the drama comebacks of lead actors Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun. Now, before we happily go down the rabbit hole of this latest fantasy drama, let’s take a look at its ensemble cast. While watching, you’ll probably catch yourself wondering, Where have I seen this person before? Well, here’s your answer.

Lee Min-ho (Lee Gon)

The King: Eternal Monarch is Lee Min-ho’s first drama after his completion of mandatory military service in April 2019. In 2009, he stole hearts in the TV series Boys over Flowers as Gu Jun-pyo, a wealthy playboy with an impeccably iconic perm. He also played lead roles in popular dramas like City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013), and Legend of the Blue Sea (2016).

Kim Go-eun (Jung Tae-eul/Luna)

You probably know her from the 2016 hit TV series Goblin, where she played a spirited high school student alongside an immortal love interest played by Gong Yoo. But before appearing in dramas, Kim Go-eun starred in films such as A Muse (2012), a controversial erotic film about the relationship between an aged poet and a high school girl. She’s also in Coin Locker Girl (2015), a dark action movie, and plays a rebellious teen living with her grandmother in Canola (2016).

Woo Do-hwan (Jo Eun-seob/Jo Young)

This up-and-coming actor has starred in TV dramas like Mad Dog (2017), Save Me (2017), and Tempted (2018). He won Best New Actor at the 31st KBS Drama Awards for his role as a genius swindler in Mad Dog.

Jung Eun-chae (Goo Seo-ryung)

This model-turned-actor got her big break starring in the highly-acclaimed film Nobody’s Daughter Haewon (2013), for which she won multiple acting awards. Jung Eun-chae took on smaller roles in critical film successes like Hill of Freedom (2014) and commercial hits like The King (2014), and subsequently appeared in TV series like Return (2018) and The Guest (2018). She’s also an indie-folk singer-songwriter who released a self-titled EP in 2013.

Kim Kyung-nam (Kang Shin-jae)

A relative newbie to the industry, Kim Kyung-nam won Best New Actor at the 2018 MBC Drama Awards for his role as a violent and troubled criminal in Come and Hug Me (2018). He also gained unexpected popularity when he took on a supporting role in Where Stars Land (2018), and got fans swooning with his portrayal of a no-nonsense security officer decked in police uniform.

