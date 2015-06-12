Bioluminescent Jellyfish Are Nature’s VFX

“The ocean floor is the most mysterious place on our planet,” says filmmaker Alex Soloviev of Endless Gravity // 14-BIT RAW, his ultra-HD montage of bottom-dwelling sea creatures. On first glance, the film seems more fiction than science—full of slow-motion shots of jellyfish gliding through the dark water in accented halos of their own bioluminescence. As the filmmaker proudly states, however, the final cut is free of any image-altering VFX. Instead, Soloviev relied solely upon the power of Magic Lantern firmware, showcasing “magical nature” in unembellished 14-bit RAWness. Below, a few of Soloviev’s favorite moments from his film.

See more of Alex Soloviev’s RAW works on his Vimeo.

