VICE
Editions

Newsletters

‘Biopsy Part Five,’ Today’s Comic by Rebecca Kirby

By

p6p5
Share:
1541790018073-p6p1
1541790027640-p6p2
1541790036887-p6p3
1541790048334-p6p4
1541790059530-p6p5
1541790108659-p6p6
1541790121373-p6p7
1541790136693-p6p8
1541790188538-p6p9
1541790199528-p6p10
1541790208473-p6p11

Check out more of Rebecca’s art on her Instagram.

Tagged:
, , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE