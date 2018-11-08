‘Biopsy Part Four,’ Today’s Comic by Rebecca Kirby By Rebecca Kirby November 8, 2018, 3:45pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more of Rebecca’s art on her Instagram. Tagged:biopsy, Cancer, Comics!, death, hospitals, Rebecca Kirby, sickness, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE 12 Best Sex Toys for Couples (So Everyone Can Get Off) 07.31.24 By Ashley Couto Spheres of Influence, Circles of Hell: On the Lash in Turkey’s Playboy Country 07.18.24 By Nick Thompson Surreal Photos of Small-Town American Swingers in the 2000s 07.17.24 By Nick Thompson 21 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Actually Worth Scooping Up 07.16.24 By Tabitha Britt