This Spray Is Designed to Make Your Cooch and Gooch Smell Like Roses

I’m proud of my slut bag. Or, in more God-fearing biological Christian terms: I am proud of the handy stuff that I carry in my comely, oatmeal-colored tote.Usually, it will be a medley of mints, pepper spray, condoms, eye drops, and small vibrators (plus a cat’s cradle-sized thong and a bottle of something that makes me smell good). On a disorganized night, that last something might be a dusty bottle of sandalwood essential oil that gets combined with a splash of water from the dive bar’s bathroom sink—but on a night where I have my act together, I like to think that it would be something like this refreshing rose water body spray:

This is what I imagine the woman who posed as Botticelli’s Venus smelled like, or maybe one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s horses. The travel-sized rose spray contains 30 milliliters of liquid (so, ideal for tossing in a purse or carry-on) and is made by BioRepublic SkinCare, which is an Asian American-owned, cruelty-free brand made in the tradition of Korean skincare excellence. You can use the rose water spray on your face, of course, but BioRepublic is also adamant that users feel free to use it for “hydration for your entire body—you read that right, your whole body (including intimate areas).” In other words, feel free to cast a gentle, floral-scented mist over your own rose bush, or spritz your gooch when you’re feeling extra romantic. The spray is for external use, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take its purpose to heart by making your ass, armpits, and face smell like a garden in Versailles. As the brand explains, “Every BioRepublic SkinCare product has no parabens, no sulfates, no phthalates, and no triclosan. It is 100% cruelty-free, dermatologist tested, and totally transparent.” What’s more, the rose water spray is not only organic and vegan, but uses peptides and hyaluronic acid for extra hydration.

All of this is really great news for stuff we’re rubbing on our body’s largest organ, and BioRepublic is home to all kinds of serums, creams, and spa-worthy treats, from lip masks to a Magic Moss Cream that makes our inner goblin really happy. But it’s the rose water spray that has true power-slut potential, because unlike a basic water-based facial spray (which often just dries out your skin more) one made from rose water is naturally hydrating. Plus, can you imagine pulling this out of your bag with a fresh set of Carmela Soprano French tips?

Now go make out with someone on this blessed, thirsty Thursday.

Learn more about BioRepublic SkinCare’s Organic Rose Water here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.