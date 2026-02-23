BioShock Movie Finally Gets An Update

The BioShock movie is still in the works at Netflix and the director should be getting back to the project as soon as post-production on the next Hunger Games movie wraps up.

BioSHock Movie Sounds like it still has a long way to go

It has been a few years since Netflix revealed that it was going to produce an adaptation of BioShock and fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting any updates on the project. In May 2025 the movie’s director, Francis Lawrence, did confirm that the project was in a good place, but there hasn’t been much news aside from that.

In a recent interview with Collider, producer Roy Lee explained that the project is still alive and that the main delay has just been Lawrence’s other projects and commitments.

“”We would have gotten it made a few years back, but then other movies got in the way, with one being The Long Walk and the other being The Hunger Games prequel, which comes out this December. We’re just waiting for him to finish post-production, because he’s going to be working on it through at least September, and then jump back into it.”

With Sunrise on the Reaping slated for late November 2026 release, the director’s locked schedule through September makes sense. For BioShock fans, this means pre-production is likely to start in 2026, with principal photography potentially moving to early 2027.

Hints at the BioShock 4 or some other project in the same universe

Additionally, Lee went on to explain that the team is hoping to get the movie out around the same time as some other new incarnations of the game…

“I know that Netflix and Take-Two are very anxious to see the movie come out because they want to have the release coincide with some of the potential new incarnations of the game.”

Lee’s wording is pretty vague here and it’s unclear if he is referencing BioShock 4’s release or some other kind of remaster, remake, or spin-off project. It’s exciting to hear confirmation that some kind of new game experience is just a few years away, but at the moment it is very unclear what that might be.

It’s not news that BioShock 4 is in the works, but it would be interesting if the movie’s production timeline could offer any additional details about when the long-awaited sequel might arrive. For the moment, the release window of both the game and the movie are pretty unclear. It seems likely that it will be at least a year or two before either project is finished.

The BioShock movie does not currently have a confirmed release date.