This Muscle Drink Mix Claims It Will Keep You Jacked Without Exercise

Being a beefcake is hard work—you’ve got to put in all those hours in the gym, force-feed yourself protein shakes that taste like chalk, and muster the motivation to not rot on the couch after work. We don’t know how Arnie pulled it off, TBH.

I may be a runner, but the thought of hitting the gym and trying to figure out how to work any of those weight machines gives me the ick. Lucky for me, running is a full-body workout. I don’t run every day, and appreciate the art of doing nothing, but not at the expense of my muscle mass. If I were to take two weeks off? Forget it—muscular atrophy would get real. Worse yet, in your 30s and beyond, you lose 3-8% of your muscle mass every decade, according to the National Institutes of Health. If only there was a way to build and maintain muscle mass while still being a lazy POS. It would be a game changer, folks, as much as I love to down a protein-packed Whole Foods rotisserie chicken and then obsessively track my fitness.

Well, a new fitness beverage claims it may be able to help you do just that. Yep—BioTrust Ageless Muscle is a new drink that claims to maintain your muscle mass without having to step foot inside a Planet Fitness.

You may be wondering, as we are, just how that might be possible. Well, according to BioTrust, it’s all in the formula, which combines four nutrients: myHMB (a “nutritional aid for maintaining muscle mass”), creatine (which maintains the energy supply to muscles), betaine (which improves hydration to cells), and vitamin D3 (which supports muscle function). According to the brand, these four ingredients, when combined, support muscle building, recovery, hydration, and preservation. This purportedly translates to better muscle maintenance, and a slower (or reversed) loss over time. No more struggling to open that jar of mayonnaise.

Any beverage is trash if it doesn’t have a good flavor. BioTrust Ageless Muscle isn’t a shake like classic protein drinks; it tastes like a fruit punch and comes in the form of a powdered mix. It’s recommended to take one scoop mixed into water twice a day for maximum effect.

So, does it work? On Amazon, it has a 4.2-star rating with users seemingly giving it a seal of approval. “I started taking this only a few days ago, with a total of three workout sessions and as of this morning before today’s workout, I already noticed visible muscle shape difference in my arms and legs, and although I’m sore, I feel like I have POWER in my legs,” one reviewer wrote. Another has also called it an “anti-aging muscle builder.” I wonder if the Golden Bachelor takes it?

Overall, do we think this stuff is going to get you totally jacked while you waste away on your Kova sectional watching Suits reruns? Unlikely, but it might be worth a shot as a recovery bev. Should you wish to give it a shot, it’s time to get your calloused mitts on a container before the current 21% discount fades away and YOU fade away. If you’re looking to go full-blown rag doll on the sofa, you can also snag six jars for 41% off.

Let us know how it goes—we’re still figuring how to go as The Rock for Halloween next year without having to lift any barbells.

Ageless Muscle is available on the BioTrust website.

