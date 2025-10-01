BioWare Could Be in Trouble After EA Deal and Poor Dragon Age Veilguard Sales

BioWare employees are worried that the studio could be closed following Electronic Art’s landmark deal to be sold off to investors that include Saudi Arabia. According to a new report, EA developers believe the Mass Effect studio could be in danger after Dragon Age Veilguard’s disappointing sales.

EA’s $55 Billion Deal Sparks BioWare Panic

Screenshot: BioWare, EA

On September 29, Electronic Arts (EA) announced a shocking deal that would see the company sold off for $55 billion. The controversial deal included investors from Silver Lake, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, as well as Affinity Partners. However, it’s not just fans of EA games who feel uneasy about the sale, as allegedly employees at BioWare studios are also concerned about it.

Videos by VICE

According to an October 1 report, several BioWare employees have come forward anonymously to voice their fears over the deal. One developer said they were worried the studio could see layoffs due to Dragon Age Veilguard’s poor reception. “Look at the negativity that came after Dragon Age. If we felt it was only going to get worse then, you can imagine what some of us think now.”

Screenshot: BioWare, EA

The morale around BioWare is so poor that several devs have already prepared to look for another job should the studio get shuttered. “I’ve been doing it since last year. But I’m making sure I have a portfolio ready and feelers out for other jobs.” One BioWare creator reportedly even said it seems like a “matter of time” before the studio sees more layoffs. So yeah, things are not looking good for the beloved RPG studio.

Dragon Age Veilguard Sales Disappointed EA

Screenshot: BioWare, EA

Although Dragon Age Veilguard launched in 2024 to critical acclaim, the game struggled to find its footing in sales. The RPG was also negatively received by the Dragon Age fandom, who criticized the game’s writing. On Metacritic, Dragon Age Veilguard currently has a 3.2 user rating, and on Steam, it currently sits at a Mixed rating.

In January 2025, EA actually called Veilguard a “disappointment” in a shareholder meeting. The publisher cited its poor sales as a reason the company failed to meet its financial goals that quarter. Electronic Arts then laid off many employees who worked on Dragon Age Veilguard, including the game’s lead writers.

Screenshot: BioWare, EA

All of this has led to panic at BioWare following EA’s recent private sale to investors. The worry is that since the studio’s last game underperformed, the company’s new owners could close the studio outright. Regardless, the EA deal has left many in the industry feeling uneasy about the future of the studios owned by the publisher.