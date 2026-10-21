BioWare Is Shutting Down After 30 Years, and the Next ‘Mass Effect’ Is Canceled

BioWare is officially closing down after more than three decades of video game development on franchises like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and more.

BioWare Confirms That Development is Ending on The Next Mass Effect

Although BioWare and Electronic Arts had teased a new Mass Effect project back at the 2020 Game Awards, it sounds like the project is not going to have a chance to make it across the finish line.

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A surprising post from BioWare arrived this afternoon and confirmed that after 30 years of work, the studio is closing and development on the next Mass Effect project is ending.

“For more than 30 years, BioWare has been more than a studio. It has been a home for storytellers, developers, and the players who brought our worlds to life.Baldur’s Gate. Neverwinter Nights. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Dragon Age. Mass Effect. Anthem.

Now, after more than three decades of shared adventures, BioWare is closing and early development on the next Mass Effect project is ending.

There is nothing easy about writing those words. Our focus right now is on our incredibly talented team who put their hearts into these games, and supporting one another through this transition.

What generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember. These games became so much more because you played them, debated your choices, fell in love with the characters, and made these worlds your own.

From all of us at BioWare, thank you for being the most meaningful part of our story.”

Bloomberg reported that Electronic Arts is laying off roughly 400 employees, closing down BioWare, and making the decision to cancel the next Mass Effect game.

Kotaku has also reported that, “a letter to EA staff also included the news that it would cancel a project related to The Sims franchise code-named Project Lotus, to instead focus on another project code-named Evergreen.”

At this point, it’s unclear what the future holds for the multiple powerful IP that existed under the BioWare umbrella. Hopefully this isn’t the end of Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and the others iconic games that the team developed over the last three decades.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates as additional details are revealed.

This is a developing story…