Save up to 70% off on Farmhouse Furniture With the Birch Lane Black Friday Sale

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Wayfair and its family of brands are doing the most this Black Friday: from Joss & Main to AllModern savings are reaching as high as up to 70% off. Over at Birch Lane, the sale is no different: Black Friday deals are up to 70% off, and the sale is running until Nov. 30.

While Joss & Main and AllModern have more of an, ahem, modern vibe, Birch Lane is all about farmhouse and traditional furniture. So, if your vibe is more rustic and homey then this is the Black Friday furniture sale for you. From upholstered loveseats to beautiful chandeliers, this sale covers it all.

a quick look at the best birch lane black friday deals

Best sofa deal – Harbour 88” Upholstered Sofa

With deep green velvet fabric and elegant turned wooden legs, the Harbour 88” Upholstered Sofa has a definite vintage farmhouse vibe. Thanks to the Black Friday sale, it’s $200 off, taking the price down to $1,499.

Best loveseat deal – Cecelia 47” Upholstered Loveseat

Whether you’ve got a small living area or you’re looking to add some extra seats to a large space, the Cecelia 47” Upholstered Loveseat adds a bright pop of color with its yellow floral upholstery. Normally $1,399, the sale is taking $300 off the price.

Best leather sofa deal – Bening 106” Genuine Leather Sofa

This four-seater Bening 106” Genuine Leather Sofa is made with luxe top grain leather, giving a rustic feel to the space it’s in. Normally, the sofa costs $3,599, but the sale is saving shoppers $500 off.

Best dining table deal – Kinston Solid Wood Pedestal Dining Table

This classic Kinston Solid Wood Pedestal Dining Table is your classic traditional farmhouse dining table: no frills, just distressed brown wood. Thanks to the Black Friday sale, it’s $350 off.

Best armchair deal – Walters Upholstered Armchair

For a touch of charm and a whole lot of cozy, opt for the Walters Upholstered Armchair. Its overstuffed foam cushions make it super comfortable, and the quality is in the details with its striped upholstery and recessed arms. Plus, it’s on sale for $949.

best leather chair deal – Chalmette Genuine Leather Wingback Chair

For something darker and more rustic, there’s the Chalmette Genuine Leather Wingback Chair. Doesn’t it just look like you should curl up in it with a scotch and a book? Best of all, it’s $827 off.

Best lighting deal – Olive 5 Light Dimmable Pendant

Hung in the kitchen or over your dining room table, the Olive 5 Light Dimmable Pendant features candle-style lights and an open metal frame that puts an elegant twist on rustic lighting. Normally $879, it’s on sale for $649.

Best coffee table deal – Evelynn Single Coffee Table

Made from brass and glass, the Evelynn Single Coffee Table is simple but elegant. You can make it your own and pick different materials and finishes, too. Thanks to the sale, it’s $100 off.

Best rug deal – Edie Hand Braided Blue Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

This round 5-foot rug adds a pop of blue whether you’re decorating the dining room or the patio. Now, the Edie Hand Braided Blue Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug is on sale for just $135.

best holiday decor deal – Alanny 108” in. Lighted Faux Fir Garland

It’s not too late to deck the halls. This Alanny 108” in. Lighted Faux Fir Garland has 50 mini lights that create a warm holiday glow. You can grab it on sale for $43.

Best comforter set deal – Hilma Linen 3 Piece Comforter Set

Made with linen and cotton, this breathable Hilma Linen 3 Piece Comforter Set gives a subtle refresh to your bedroom. Now, it’s on sale for $50 off, which means you can score a King set for just $229.

Best bedding set deal – Felix Cotton Waffle Duvet Set

Black Friday is a great time to get those home essentials you might be putting off, such as a revamped pillow and duvet set. The Felix Cotton Waffle Duvet Set is made from 100% cotton, and it’s 15% off at checkout.

Best art deal – Wild Flower

Whether you hang these Wild Flower prints up as a gallery wall or sprinkle them throughout your space, they add a bit of nature and whimsy into your space. Plus, they have a rustic, antique look. The set includes six framed prints and is on sale for $230 off.