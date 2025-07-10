Bird Watch Your Yard Even When You’re Not Home With a Discounted Bird Buddy

Birdwatching is a pleasant enough hobby. You’re out there on your deck or crouched in the bushes, waiting for the cardinals to crowd around the feeder or zip from branch to branch, the sun’s warmth shining down as you breathe the fresh air and listen to the birdsong.

Or you’re stuck in the office. That seems to be the reality for an awful lot of us, whether it’s an office building or a home office where we toil away, out of sight of our backyard bird feeder.

Videos by VICE

What you need is a bird feeder with a camera in it. A video camera. Oh, and it has to be smart enough to recognize when a bird lands nearby, and it’ll send you a ping on your phone. Aha, but you live in the future, and such a thing exists. It’s called the Bird Buddy, and it’s $40 off.

See your little visitors from anywhere

The beauty of the Bird Buddy isn’t that it replaces watching them in the feathers and flesh. It’s that you get to see more of them when you wouldn’t be able to stand outside and watch for them all leisurely like.

Aside from knowing when to digitally tap you on the shoulder and say, “Hey, look at this,” the Bird Buddy will even tell you what species of bird is hanging out for its close-up on the 2K resolution, 5-megapixel video camera. It can consult its own library of more than 1,000 species.

You can pop the video camera module off to recharge it via USB-C if you need to—say, it’s been perpetually cloudy for a long time, or you live in a place where the sun stays below the horizon for long periods of time in certain seasons.

Ordinarily, you don’t have to mess with recharging, though. This Bird Buddy has solar panels on top that keep it recharged, as long as you place it somewhere where it isn’t completely covered in shade.