Birdman Says Cash Money Earned $2 Billion on Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj

No hip-hop label has dominated the 21st century quite like Cash Money, as Birdman’s imprint has produced three of the biggest rappers of all time: Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj.

In a recent interview on Nick Cannon’s podcast Cannon’s Class, the rap mogul reflected on the success Cash Money has experienced thanks to Weezy, Drizzy, and Nicki, revealing the trio has earned his label more than $2 billion to date.

Videos by VICE

“Two billion dollars between Drake, Nicki, and Wayne,” Baby said, “Two-plus billion dollars. Hundreds of millions of dollars, guaranteed.”

It isn’t the first time Birdman has boasted about the revenue produced by The Big 3. Back in 2021, Baby revealed on the Big Facts Podcast that he gave the three rappers a combined $1.4 billion after signing a deal with Universal Records.

“When Universal gave me a bag, brother, I could honestly say I gave Wayne about $400 to $500 million, Drake got about $500 million, and Nicki got about $300, $400 million out of my pocket,” Birdman said, told HipHopDX at the time. “No cap. If you don’t believe them, ask ’em.”

The trio’s massive success is well-documented, as Wayne, Drake, and Nicki combined for 17 platinum albums while signed to Cash Money (Weezy and Drizzy each parted ways with Birdman in 2018).

Between 1999 and 2018, the label released 13 multi-platinum LPs on the back of its three-headed monster: 2004’s Tha Carter (2x platinum), 2005’s Tha Carter II (2x platinum), 2008’s Tha Carter III (8x platinum), 2010’s Thank Me Later (4x platinum), 2010’s Pink Friday (3x platinum), 2011’s Tha Carter IV (5x platinum), 2011’s Take Care (4x platinum), 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2x platinum), 2013’s Nothing Was the Same (6x platinum), 2014’s The Pinkprint (2x platinum), 2015’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late (4x platinum), 2016’s Views (8x platinum), and 2018’s Scorpion (7x platinum).