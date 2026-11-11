Birdman Scores Major Legal Victory in Decade-Old Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting Case

Birdman just scored a big legal win in a case stemming from a decade-old shooting involving Lil Wayne’s tour bus.

In 2015, someone shot up the bus after it was leaving an Atlanta nightclub. There were reports that Birdman and Young Thug may have been involved. However, a man named Jimmy Winfrey—AKA rapper Peewee Roscoe—pleaded guilty to the crime. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

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Back in 2022, Lil Wayne’s former tour bus driver Alvin Lewis, who worked for him at the time of the shooting, filed a lawsuit stemming from the incident. The defendants were Birdman, Young Thug, Peewee Roscoe, Cash Money Records, and Young Money Entertainment. In his lawsuit, Lewis alleged assault and battery, breach of contract, and intentional infliction of distress.

A judge dismissed both Birdman and Cash Money Records from a lawsuit filed by Lil Wayne’s former tour bus driver

Now, TMZ reports that a judge has dismissed Birdman and Cash Money Records from the suit. The judge ruled that Birdman was not even in the same state as the shooting at the time it took place. Therefore, no sufficient evidence exists to connect him to the crime. The judge also noted in his ruling that Lewis was never struck by a bullet or shrapnel.

Specifically, the judge stated that Lewis has not been able to “identify any admissible evidence that Bryan Williams or Cash Money Records were involved in the bus shooting.” Lewis maintains that he suffered emotional distress and a loss of income.



In his initial filing—per Hot New Hip-Hop—Lewis stated that he was suing the plaintiffs for placing him “in immediate fear of death and severe bodily harm by attacking and attempting to kill him without any just provocation or cause.”



Lewis has been “seeking damages for substantial and continuing pain, anguish, suffering, discomfort, medical expenses, lost personal and professional property, and lost wages.” Notably, Young Thug and Birdman were included in his lawsuit because he believes they did not “repudiate” Winfrey’s actions.

At this time, none of the involved plaintiffs—including Birdman—appear to have issued any public comments on the ruling.

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