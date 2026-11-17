When gamers think of Grand Theft Auto, they might think of the heists and side missions, like the Merryweather Heist in GTA 5, or the firefighter side mission in GTA 3 that enables players to make the protagonist Claude fireproof after putting out a total of 60 fires. What may not cross their mind is ornithology. Or – as it’s more commonly known – bird watching.

Rob Nelson, co-studio head at Rockstar, recently revealed in an interview that players can equip a wildlife logbook to track all the flying, furry, and fearsomely scaly creatures Leonidas might have to offer. Among this zoological wonderland are 62 species of birds. Although the exact list hasn’t been discovered yet, and may not be out until after the November 19 release date, players can definitely expect to see a gull.

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Reddit users responded to this news with enthusiasm, commenting on a thread where the original poster wrote, “I don’t know how many other birdwatchers are excited for the new GTA game coming out next week but I was delighted to hear that there are 62 different types of birds to observe and catalog.” The comment section proved that they were far from alone.

“I have found my people,” one user wrote. “Hopefully there’s an achievement for finding them all.” Another wondered how many birds were in GTA 5. The original poster shared that there were only five visible birds, although players can hear more without actually seeing them, including owls and roosters. One commenter wondered if players will be able to walk into a camera store and grab the necessary equipment for wildlife photography.

Maybe not a camera, but it looks like they will be getting some equipment. According to another Reddit user, not only will players be given a logbook to catalog the birds and other animals they find, but they will also receive binoculars and more.

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Birdwatchers Want to Buy ‘GTA 6’ Just to Watch the Birds. We Get It.

The potential to explore nature in Leonidas played a big part in drawing some gamers into the excitement for GTA 6. “Honestly exploring nature is what pushed me to pre-order,” one Reddit user said, while someone else shared that their time would be taken up with “deep sea fishing, bird watching, and causing mayhem in the zoo”.

In an edit to their initial post, the original commenter added, “Glad I’m not the only one.” They also wrote about the potential to see “legendary birds”, although it’s not clear if that’s unique versions of in-game birds or birds based on actual rare species in Florida, the inspiration behind Leonidas.

No matter what, it’s clear that players have plenty to look forward to when GTA 6 releases this week, whether that’s birdwatching, deep-sea fishing, or joining Jason and Lucia on their missions.