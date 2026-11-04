Biscuit Tins, Barricades and Boardrooms: Linda-Gail Bekker, The Scientist Who Fought HIV Denialism

Created in partnership with and funded by ViiV Healthcare.

In the late 1990s, at the height of state-backed HIV denialism in South Africa, a young clinical researcher, Linda-Gail Bekker, would drive into Gugulethu township outside Cape Town with a biscuit tin filled with privately fundraised antiretroviral pills. Supplies were so limited that she and her colleagues had to decide which patients would receive treatment and which ones would not.

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“It was an agonizing weight,” recalls Professor Linda-Gail Bekker. “But it taught me that when the system breaks, you don’t just sit and watch. You build a new one.”

That experience became a guiding principle throughout Bekker’s career. Her work has centered on improving the lives of people living with HIV, and she is one of The Unstoppables—brilliant minds breaking barriers and driving progress in the field.

Today, Bekker is a former president of the International AIDS Society and co-founder of the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation. Known for her warm smile and infectious passion for everything from Robert Plant to the theatre, she has spent decades working across clinical research, global policy, and grassroots activism.

Her ‘MacGyver Era’: Learning to Operate Under Pressure

Born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe, Bekker’s grew up during the Bush War, where everyday life meant living behind mortar fences. “It gave me a baseline for operating under pressure”, she says. In a large, tight-knit family, she developed a competitive streak early, and knew by age three she wanted to be a doctor. After excelling academically at Roosevelt Girls High, she went on to study at the University of Cape Town.

To repay her medical bursary, Bekker accepted a placement at a remote hospital in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. What was supposed to be a mandatory two-year stint became five years in rural medicine, where limited resources meant learning to improvise. She calls it her “MacGyver” era, spent handling complex surgical repairs while also running community programs like a social club called the “Golden Oldies.”

Questioning Medical Conventions

It was here that the HIV and tuberculosis (TB) epidemics collided. Bekker questioned guidelines that kept TB patients hospitalized for six months and encouraged them to grow and sell vegetables, using the money to buy televisions for the wards.

When she presented her findings at an infectious disease conference in Sun City, she skipped the usual dry medical charts. Instead, she brought an unconventional, three-dimensional poster decorated with crafts made by her patients, putting the people behind the data front and center.

Between 1996 and 2000, Bekker split her time between elite laboratory research at Rockefeller University in Manhattan and the front lines of Somerset Hospital’s HIV clinic in Cape Town, where she worked alongside clinician Robin Wood. Together, they saw firsthand how rapidly HIV was spreading across the African population.

Co-Founding the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation

That professional partnership became a personal one when Bekker and Wood married in 2000. The pair became true “partners in crime” in their work on HIV and went on to co-found what became the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation. Under the patronage of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the organization grew to 400 staff working to improve HIV and TB care.

As Bekker’s work expanded into global policy, she saw how little laboratory breakthroughs could accomplish if politics kept treatment out of reach. Confronting unscientific rhetoric from South Africa’s health minister pushed her further into activism.

Bekker’s work eventually took her onto the international stage, including serving as the President of the International AIDS Society from 2016 to 2018. She organized major global science conferences and developed partnerships with organizations including ViiV Healthcare, working on research into future options for people living with HIV.

For all the progress she’s seen, Bekker is candid about how much work remains. She points to the 120,000 children still born with HIV each year as an astonishing indication of how much remains unfinished.

Navigating the Modern HIV Landscape

The challenges around HIV have changed, but Bekker hasn’t slowed down. She plays piano and paints to unwind, and recently started using Generative AI in her medical lectures. She turns scientific text into contemporary music, creating reggae anthems and Bad Bunny-style tracks to teach HIV prevention to younger generations.

When asked what advice she offers future public health leaders, Bekker encourages them to move from the barricades to the negotiation table, guided by Ubuntu—the African philosophy of profound human interconnectedness.

“You have to bring the data, you have to bring the passion, and you have to sit at the table where the decisions are made,” Bekker insists. “That is how you become unstoppable.”

For Bekker, being unstoppable means making sure scientific progress actually reaches the people who need it. And with HIV still affecting communities around the world, she sees no reason to stop now.

Discover more stories from The Unstoppables and learn about how innovation has shaped progress in HIV, or visit ViiV Healthcare to explore their commitment to ending the HIV epidemic.