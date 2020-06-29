strawberry-shortcake-cobbler-recipe

Serves 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds|1 kilogram strawberries, hulled and quartered

¾ cup|200 grams plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

1 lemon, zested and juiced

¼ cup|40 grams cornstarch

1 ½ cups|240 grams all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

8 tablespoons|113 grams cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 cup|250 ml cold buttermilk

¼ cup|60 grams cold sour cream

1 tablespoon demerara sugar

vanilla ice cream, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, toss the strawberries with ¾ cup|200 grams granulated sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt, the vanilla paste, and the lemon zest and juice. Let sit for 10 minutes, then toss in the cornstarch. Transfer to a 9 inch pie tin and set aside. Meanwhile, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, the flour, and baking powder. Add the butter and, using your fingers, break it up into pea-sized crumbles. Add the buttermilk and sour cream and mix to combine, taking care not to overwork the dough. It should be fairly sticky. Dollop it on top of the strawberry mixture into about 5 piles (take care to leave some of the strawberries exposed). Sprinkle the biscuits with the coarse sugar and place the pie tin on a baking sheet. Bake until the biscuits are golden and the strawberries are bubbling, about 1 hour. Cool slightly, then divide among plates. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

