Biscuits 68: How Tampa Bay and Ottawa Match Up on an Erik Karlsson Trade

Biscuits, a podcast on VICE Sports, takes an analytical, irreverent, and humorous look at the world of hockey and the NHL. Listen as hosts Sean McIndoe (of Down Goes Brown fame) and Dave Lozo (of Dave Lozo fame) react to the week’s biggest stories and most absurd news.

You can download or listen to Biscuits on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Videos by VICE

Read more on John Tavares joining the Maple Leafs, and check out Down Goes Brown’s latest column on Toronto’s big free agent signing:

Follow Biscuits on Twitter.