Make These Buttery Tex-Mex Biscuits Smothered in Chorizo Gravy

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin.

Ya know what’s wrong with biscuits, America’s classic savoury scones? Nothing.

Golden brown and crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, flaky and buttery throughout—biscuits are damn near perfect. So how do you improve on something so heavenly? With a shitload of gravy and chorizo.

Sure, Southerners have been topping their biscuits with sausage gravy for years, but this ain’t your grandma’s biscuits and gravy—not unless your grandma happens to be a badass woman who doesn’t mind skirting tradition to add a little Mexican flavour.

A south-of-the-border take on a Southern classic, this twist on traditional biscuits and gravy swaps breakfast sausage for chorizo and gets a little extra flavour from Mexican oregano.

After the biscuits are smothered in the chorizo gravy, they’re topped with coriander and cotija cheese.

The real key is that the biscuits are brushed with chorizo grease before and after they go in the oven, because if there’s any way to improve on perfection, it’s by brushing it with animal fat. Olé.