Bismack Biyombo’s Past and Present in the Congo



Bismack Biyombo has a deep connection to the Democratic Republic of Congo. He left his country at the age of 16 in order to enter the murky world of professional basketball and fell victim to the exploitation that befalls young kids that don’t know better. Growing up in a country rich in natural resources where millions live in extreme poverty, he’s turned his focus to building resources in the DRC that will allow its citizens to build wealth without being exploited by foreign influences. His focus on youth programs and empowerment in Goma brought us see the basketball infrastructure that he’s built countrywide.

