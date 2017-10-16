Björk Has Spoken Out About Her Experiences of Sexual Harassment

The last week has seen women coming forward in huge numbers to discuss their experiences of sexual assault and harassment, or bullying at the hands of men in their various industries. On Sunday, Björk spoke out about her own experiences, specifically highlighting incidents involving an unnamed film director.

In a post on Facebook, Björk describes being “repeatedly” propositioned by the director, and pointed towards this as a trend she noticed when moving into film from her “position of strength in the music industry.” And though she was able to leave the situation – a decision she attributes to “my strength, my great team and because i had nothing to loose having no ambitions in the acting world [sic]” – she also states that she is worried other actresses may not have been able to do the same thing. She attributes this to what she views as the the pervasiveness of this sort of behaviour in the film industry. She writes:

Videos by VICE

i became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it. when i turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where i was framed as the difficult one.

Björk ends with a call to put a stop to sexist abuse, and states that when she raised these issues with him, the director “had a more fair and meaningful relationship with his actresses after my confrontation so there is hope.”

You can read her full statement below:

Follow Noisey on Twitter.