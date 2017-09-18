Björk’s “The Gate” Video Is Actually Astonishing, Even For Björk

You know when you’ve been out all night, and you’re really fucked, and you finally decide you should try and sleep, so you curl up in bed, dry mouthed, and close your eyes for a second? And then suddenly all this weird shit starts spinning around your brain? Like geometric shapes and faces you don’t recognise and other, intangible stuff you couldn’t even explain to someone with words? Well, Björk’s new video for “The Gate” is kind of like that, but better, because it stars Björk – in this spectacular Gucci dress – and it was directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, who is basically a CGI genius.

If you were in London this weekend, you might have already seen the video, as it was premiered by Nowness at an installation during London Fashion Week. Speaking to Nowness, Huang explained how he interpreted the song in order to create the visual. “‘The Gate’ picks up where 2015’s Vulnicura left off. It is the first glimpse into Björk’s utopia. The doorway lies within the wound from Vulnicura, which now appears transformed into a prismatic portal channeled between the chests of two lovers. Not lovers in the quotidian romantic sense, but in a broader cosmological way. As a throughway into Björk’s new album, ‘The Gate’ is a declaration of hope sung by a woman refracted and re-formed into a luminous whole.”

So yeah, watch the video above and hold tight for Björk’s album, Utopia, which will be out sometime in November.

