Tri Angle Records Hints at New Bjork Material, Calls Her Critics “Pig Ignorant”

Over the past five years, Tri Angle Records has developed a reputation for releasing music by forward thinking producers. Now its label boss Robin Carolan has stepped forward to defend the reputation of a patron saint of experimental electronic music.

Earlier this morning, Carolan posted to the Tri Angle Instagram account a diatribe againstclaims that Bjork relies on other producers to make music for her. “I’m constantly being asked if Bjork is in charge of her records,” Carolan wrote underneath a picture of the Icelandic singer. “Simple answer; yes. She is the boss. 100 percent. She writes, produces, composes, sings. She might bring people in to facilitate her vision, but first and foremost it is HER vision. Guys (and it’s always guys) need to understand this. She needs no one. How much incredible music does one woman have to release until people cut this crap?”

Carolan’s commentary disparaged what he alluded to as sexism in music production, bringing to the light the contrast between artists such as Kanye West who are acclaimed for bringing producers on board and Bjork who is questioned for doing the same thing: “Kanye can have 90 odd collaborators on his records…” Robin continued, “but irregardless most people will still say he’s a genius. Bjork might have 2-4 collaborators on her records and people still question ‘oooh, but is she actually doing anything aside from singing?’ It’s pig ignorant bullshit … If someone like B[jork] is suspected of being some kind of vacuous vessel, then what the fuck hope do other newer female musicians have?”

Carolan also dropped a strong hint to expect new mind-blowing music from Bjork in the near future. Read the full account and listen to Bjork’s DJ mix for Tri Angle’s 5th Anniversary party below.