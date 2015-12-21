Björk Launches “Stonemilker” Virtual Reality App

Björk‘s “Stonemilker” video, taken off the Arca and The Haxan Cloak co-produced Vulnicura LP, has taken on a number of multi-format lives in 2015. It was first made public as a site-specific installation at Long Island City’s MoMA PS1 as well as Rough Trade’s New York and London locations, and even as a 3D, 360-degree video only viewable through virtual reality headset. Next, the larger public got to see it via YouTube, where it was presented as a video you could drag through by hand.

Now, the Icelandic icon has taken things a step further and released a virtual reality “Stonemilker” app through the Apple store, enabling users to explore the video at home through a virtual reality headset. It comes directed, like the other incarnations, by Andrew Thomas Huang, who also was the creative force behind the artist’s “Black Lake” video and the “moving album cover” for “Family.” It was produced by Vrse.works, with Digital Domain taking care of the special effects.

The iPhone and iPad-ready app was also brought to life with the help of Third Space Agency, Rewind, and Two Big Ears. Download a copy here for only $3, and check out the video below:



