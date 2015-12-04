Björk’s New “Mouth Mantra” Music Video Is Trippy AF

The latest mind-bending video from Björk’s Vulnicura is a warped journey through the Icelandic pop singer’s own mouth. Directed by frequent Arca collaborator Jesse Kanda, “Mouth Mantra” bears all the marks of his anatomically contorting mind. Björk’s haunting vocals lend an alien quality to the already distorted vision of the familiar body part.

“I am so extremely grateful to jesse to be up for going on this journey,” Björk tells Dazed, who premiered the video. “It was brave of him to take it on and I feel spoiled having witnessed him grow, making hi-tech mouth models and inventing cameras all to match a little therapeutic song about the throat. His dedication and devotion is overwhelming!!! I am especially grateful for those sassy dancefloor moments we managed to squeeze in there as well: true magic!!”

Videos by VICE

Previously in her videos for Vunicura, we’ve seen Björk dive deep into an emotional and physical cave for “Black Lake,” and one-woman, 360° dance party on a beach for “Stonemilker.” Kanda brings a new voice to this series, making a video that is just as meditative, but explores the most hallucinatory parts of the brain. “If there’s one thing I’d like for people to take away from this video, it’s the power of vulnerability,” he tells Dazed. “That is what Björk’s album Vulnicura is all about to me, and hopefully this video reflects that. It’s about having the courage to express yourself and seeing yourself in that mirror. Doing something that scares the shit out of you and sharing it, growing from it, spreading love and courage to others and making the world a warmer place to be and relate to each other.”

Kanda thanks the technical prowess of Prettybird UK, Dentsu Lab Tokyo, Rhizomatiks Research, and One Little Indian for contributing to the new technology developed to shoot the video. “Also my computer for not melting down!” Like “Stonemilker,” Björk plans to release a 360° version of “Mouth Mantra” in the future. Watch the video below.

See more of Jesse Kanda’s work on his website. See more of Björk’s music videos on YouTube, and keep up with her latest news here.

Related:

Arca And Jesse Kanda Collaborate Again On Film Oddity, ‘TRAUMA Scene 1’

A 360º Look at Björk’s Two New Music Videos

Arca And Jesse Kanda Made A Captivating Fashion Film Without Any Models

First Look: Inside Björk’s MoMA Retrospective