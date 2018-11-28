Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Against the Kardashians Will Move Forward in Court

Blac Chyna will soon get her time in court stemming from a lawsuit filed over a year ago. The reality television star, born Angela Renée White, has gone through a legal battle with the Kardashian family over defamation claims stemming from her 2016 show Rob & Chyna, an E! program that she appeared on with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Chyna claimed that the family painted her as a bad mother and caused the network to drop the show —the lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian family members interfered with her E! contract negotiations.



In a statement released on Wednesday by Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom, after a year of motions filed by the Kardashian family to throw out the case, Chyna will get her day in court.

Great win in court today for our client @BLACCHYNA ! pic.twitter.com/OdydN1vkap — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) November 28, 2018

Adding, “Today the court REJECTED the Kardashian family’s request to strike Chyna’s entire lawsuit… Most importantly, all of Chyna’s legal claims stay in. Chyna will, therefore, be permitted to have her day in court.”

In July 2017, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian for publishing nude pictures of her on social media. The deleted posts had captions accusing Chyna of drug use, alcohol abuse, and infidelity. When Rob Kardashian’s Instagram account was suspended, he then published the photos on his Twitter account, tweeting: “Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol.” The images were removed on both platforms.

Chyna and Kardashian were reportedly a couple from early 2016 to mid-2017. They share one child together, Dream Renée Kardashian, who is now two years old.