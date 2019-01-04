Black and Blue Nachos Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
1 ½ pounds|536 grams mixed potatoes
canola oil, for frying
kosher salt, to taste
1 cup|250 ml balsamic vinegar
¼ cup|45 grams dark brown sugar
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 ounces|60 grams blue cheese
⅓ cup|80 grams sour cream
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
½ pound|225 grams flank steak
3 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
- Scrub the potatoes clean, then, using a mandolin, thinly slice into a large bowl of ice water. Soak the potatoes for 30 minutes, then drain and dry thoroughly.
- Heat a large pot of oil until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the potatoes until crispy and golden brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a paper towel-lined baking sheet and season with salt.
- Meanwhile, place the vinegar, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes in a small saucepan and bring to a boil, Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until reduced by half, 25 to 30 minutes. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, mix the Combine blue cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Light a grill or heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Season the flank steak with salt and pepper, and cook, flipping once, until cooked to desired temperature, around 8 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing against the grain. Quarter the slices of meat and set aside.
- To assemble your nachos, arrange the potato chips on a serving platter. Layer the steak all over, then drizzle with the glaze. Dollop the blue cheese sauce all over and sprinkle with the scallions.
