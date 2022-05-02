Black Bean and Chorizo Breakfast Nachos Recipe

Serves: 2

Prep time: 40 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus soaking beans overnight

INGREDIENTS

⅓ cup|70 grams dried black beans, soaked overnight and drained

3 limes

6 tablespoons|80 ml olive oil

¼ teaspoon chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|125 ml white vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

1 small red onion, thinly sliced into rings

½ cup|115 grams sour cream

6 ounces|170 grams crumbled chorizo

8 ounces|225 grams tortilla chips

5 ounces|140 grams grated Monterey Jack cheese

5 ounces|140 grams grated Oaxacan cheese

6 ounces|170 grams diced cherry tomatoes

3 large eggs

1 avocado, halved, peeled, pitted, and diced

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

¼ cup|35 grams queso fresco, for garnish

cilantro leaves, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Cover the black beans with 2 cups|500 ml water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the beans are soft, about 40 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a medium bowl and lightly mash. Zest in one of the limes and squeeze in its juice, then stir in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the chili powder, and season with salt and pepper. Bring 1 ½ teaspoons salt, the vinegar, sugar, and ¼ cup|60 ml water to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Add the red onion and remove from the heat. Set the pickled onions aside until cool. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, zest another lime and squeeze in 1 to 2 tablespoons of its juice. Stir in the sour cream and season with salt. Refrigerate until ready to use. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the chorizo and cook until crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium plate lined with paper towels. Wipe the skillet clean, but leave SOME of the oil in there. Reduce the heat to medium-low and start building the nachos. Toss the cheeses together in a bowl and set aside. Layer half of the chips in the bottom of the skillet, then sprinkle with ¼ of the cheeses. Make sure to get the cheeses under and on top of the chips, like in layers. Top with half each of the black beans, chorizo, and tomatoes, as well as some pickled onions. Sprinkle another ¼ of the cheeses on top, then the rest of the chips. Top the chips with ¼ more of the cheeses and the remaining chorizo, black beans, and tomatoes. Throw on some more pickled onions, too, and then sprinkle on the remaining cheese. Cover and cook until the cheese has melted, 8 to 9 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Crack in the eggs, taking care to leave some space in between. Season the eggs with salt and pepper and cook until the whites are set and crisp, but the yolks are still runny, about 5 minutes. To serve, top the nachos with the fried eggs, as well as some slices of avocado and jalapeño. Sprinkle with the queso fresco and garnish with the cilantro leaves. Dollop the crema right on top. Cut the remaining lime into wedges and serve with the nachos.

