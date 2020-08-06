Black Bean, Corn, and Pepita Fritters Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the avocado lime ranch:

½ cup|115 grams sour cream

2 tablespoons buttermilk

1 lime, zested and juiced

½ ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the fritters:

⅓ cup|45 grams toasted pepitas, plus more to garnish

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

3 garlic cloves

1 medium white onion, roughly chopped

1 serrano pepper, stem removed

½ bunch (about 1 ounce|30 grams) cilantro leaves, plus more to garnish

1 (15.5-ounce|439-gram) can black beans, rinsed and drained

⅓ cup|42 grams chickpea flour

2 ears corn, kernels removed and cobs discarded

1 large egg

1 lime, zested and juiced

canola oil, for frying

4 pita breads

Directions

Make the avocado lime ranch: Place the sour cream, buttermilk, lime zest and juice, and avocado in the bowl of a food processor and purée until smooth. Season with salt and pepper, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the fritters: Place the pepitas, baking powder, salt, coriander, cumin, paprika, garlic, onion, serrano, cilantro, and black beans in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until chunky. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the chickpea flour, corn, lime zest and juice, and egg. Form the mixture into 24 balls and place on a plate. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Heat 2 inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 325°F. Working in batches, fry the fritters until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. To serve, place 6 fritters in each pita bread. Drizzle with the crema and garnish with the pepitas and cilantro leaves.

