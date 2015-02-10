Black Butter Records Brings Bassline to India, Where Nobody Eats Dairy

While most members of world-beating UK house-and-beyond label Black Butter Records were celebrating Clean Bandit’s Best Dance Recording Grammy win for “Rather Be,” the label’s grimier associates in My Nu Leng were downing Pepto Bismol and brushing up on their Bollywood in advance of a debut jaunt to India.

In celebration of the three-date tour, put on in collaboration with THUMP, Black Butter, and Oji, My Nu Leng have put together this appropriately whompy selection of grime and bass influenced garage that’s more explosive than the end of a Shah Rukh Khan action movie. Check it out:

We’ve been hearing rumblings of India’s fast-developing electronic dance scene for a while now, and the increasing prevalence of underground acts taking the long flight over is a strong indication that a movement is afoot – and we’re not talking about Goa trance. The tour kicks off in Delhi on the 13th, through Mumbai on Valentine’s Day, and finishes up in Bangalore on the 15th.

Full tour dates and support information are as follows:

Feb 13, Delhi at Antisocial , Presented by Levi’s 501 Fridays

Opening Act – Anish Sood

Tickets: Free Entry at the door (first come first served).

RSVP – bit.ly/mnldelhi

Feb 14, Mumbai at Sitara Studio

Opening Acts- Masta Justy & AlgoRhythm

Tickets: Buy online here via Insider – insider.in/event/my-nu-leng-mumbai-feb14

RS 750 at the door (includes taxes).

RSVP – bit.ly/mnlmumbai

Feb 15, Bangalore at The Warehouse Bangalore

Opening Act – Masta Justy

Tickets: Buy online here via Insider – insider.in/event/my-nu-leng-bangalore-feb15

RS 300 at the door (includes taxes).

RSVP – bit.ly/mnlbang

TRACKLIST:

My Nu Leng – Horizons

Mountainking – Acidboi

Mak & Pasteman – Oh Baby

Mele – Ambience

Flava D – Home (Champion rmx)

Mella Dee – Bring Love

Mak & Pasteman – Do 4 Me

South Soul Project – The Dark I Fear VIP

Deadbeat UK – 7 Hills

Jack Dixon – New Curtains (Troy Gunner rmx)

Mica Levi – Love