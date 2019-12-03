Black Cardamom Molasses Cookies Recipe

Makes about 3 dozen
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
5 black cardamom pods
2 cups|260 grams all-purpose flour, sifted
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
½ teaspoon kosher salt
8 tablespoons|113 grams|1 stick unsalted butter, melted
⅓ cup|110 ml dark molasses
⅓ cup plus ½ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup|55 grams packed dark brown sugar
1 large egg
Directions
- Heat the oven to 375°F.
- Crack open the black cardamom pods, separating the husk from the seeds. Place the husks in a small saucepan. Grind the seeds in a mortar and pestle until it is fine enough to pass through a fine mesh strainer, then whisk with the flour, baking soda, ground cardamom seeds, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, black pepper, and salt in a medium bowl.
- Add the butter to the saucepan with the cardamom husks and heat over low until the butter has melted. Set aside for 10 minutes, then strain, discarding the husks. Place the butter in a medium bowl along with the molasses, ⅓ cup granulated sugar, the brown sugar, and egg. Whisk to combine, then stir in the dry ingredients until fully incorporated. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Roll 1 tablespoon-sized balls of the cookie dough, then roll in the remaining ½ cup granulated sugar. Place 1-inch apart on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake 8 to 10 minutes, until slightly crackled and cooked through. Transfer to a wire rack to cool before serving.
