Black Coffee Returns With a Fresh Pot of House on New Single “I Will Find You”

South Africans have long been one of the world’s biggest consumers of house music with Johannesburg remaining the center of their nation’s thriving dance music scene. One of the city’s most celebrated figures is Black Coffee, aka Nkosinathi Maphumulo, who’s released four multi-platinum selling albums over the last 10 years. In terms of his popularity alone, Maphumulo is in the same league as EDM superstars; although notably missing from DJ Mag‘s recently published list of the world’s top 100 DJs. Last month, he launched a national tour with a televised performance in Johannesburg that was also streamed online by Red Bull.

Maphumulo is due to release his sixth studio album next year and we’ve got a small preview in the form of first single, “I Will Find You”. It’s a percussive-heavy number – those typically Black Coffee shakers feature throughout – backed by a moody bassline that is primed for the dancefloor. South African singer Cara Frew also gives the track an alluring undertone with her soulful vocal performance.