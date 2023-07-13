This Affordable Vacuum Is as Powerful as a Dyson (and It’s $25 Off)

Maybe it’s just the fact that I’m in the midst of my 30s, but it feels like having a Dyson vacuum is something of a ‘status symbol’. Honestly, I get it; like Apple AirPods, Vitamix blenders or Samsung appliances, Dyson is a brand name that denotes reliability and style. Said another way: I’m always gonna be a sucker for a Dyson vacuum (pun somewhat intended). Still, I’ve personally never been the type to spend two-plus months of student loan payments on a vacuum—so for a long while, I was on the hunt for a similar that gets the same (very good) job done at a way lower price.

Fortunately, Black+Decker’s suite of stick vacuums are solid alternatives to pricier Dysons, offering plenty of power in a package that’s—at least in this writer’s humble opinion—just as sleek as its more expensive rivals.Speaking from experience, for my money, you can’t beat the Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Pet 20V MAX (especially when it’s currently 13% off post-Prime Day).

Right out of the box, it’s easy to love this Black+Decker Powerseries vacuum on aesthetics alone. While the color scheme will vary depending on the model you pick up (the main Powerseries Extreme model will have a metallic blue shaft and accents; the souped-up Pet version has a purple shaft and color accents), the overall vibe is very reminiscent of a Dyson. Like most other stick vacs, it sucks up dirt, hair (yes, we have a cat, and yes, her hair gets everywhere), and whatever else you’ve got in your home via V-shaped rubberized bristles, channeling that gunk up and into a clear, front-facing dustbin canister. Not only does this design make it easy to store the vacuum straight up (and out in the open), it also allows you to use the vacuum while it’s completely horizontal (and, of course, gives you a front row seat to all the stuff you’re sucking up). Speaking of high visibility, the front facing LED lights make it easier than ever to know when you’ve missed a spot.

I’ve cleaned my entire one bedroom apartment—including the bathroom and kitchen—without needing to swap attachments or pause to recharge the removable battery. The lowest setting is great on hardwood floors, the middle setting sucks up pet hair and kibble crumbs without complaint, and the highest setting is a must for carpets. Even if you do find that the Powerseries is too big to tackle a particular corner or need to go where vacuums can’t easily go, the removable head and bristled attachments add length and depth (respectively) to make sure that every crevice is “the in-laws are coming over”-clean. With three separate cleaning speeds, you can expect this Black+Decker vacuum to effectively cover every surface of your home.

If you’re asking this writer, though, what helps the Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Pet stick vac stand apart is its reasonable price; with the looks and functionality of much pricier stick vacuums, Black+Decker’s take is significantly cheaper. Coming in at just under $200 (and, technically even cheaper for Prime Day—clocking in at almost 15% off) it’s several hundred dollars cheaper than the competition. Maybe it’s just me, but I think a vacuum should be sucking up hairballs, not my remaining bank balance. All in all, we’d have to agree with what one 5-star Amazon reviewer wrote: This vacuum “SUCKS! In the good sense.”

Suck, suck and away!

The Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Pet 20V Max Vacuum is currently on sale for 13% off at Amazon.

