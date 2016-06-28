Black Dice’s New Single on L.I.E.S. Is a “Big Deal”

Few bands change shapes quite like Black Dice do. Over the course of their two decades in action, Black Dice have been hardcore deconstructionists, a bleak noise trio, and off-kilter dancefloor destroyers (just to name a few of their few gnarled forms), but each transformation comes like a gene splice gone wrong. Most polymaths pride themselves on their seamless transition from one art to another, but Black Dice have always prided themselves in the fact that they’ve always kept a little slime in their cobbled together transmogrifier. Each shapeshift has been a little gooey, gross, and uncanny—understandings of genre that are just a bit too melted and waxen to be right.

Now, following on the six-string slinging provocations of 2012’s Mr. Impossible, they’re offering up their vision of rock’s history on a new single for L.I.E.S. (who have, perhaps not coincidentally, released some of Black Dice member Eric Copeland‘s dancier material over the years). “Big Deal,” taken from what some online record stores are suggesting is a two-track EP of the same name, builds itself on around some blistered guitar lines that sound recovered from old abandoned Skynyrd songs, before tossing in their typically noxious synth blasts and eyes-rolled yammering vocals from Copeland himself. It’s a lot like they’ve done over the course of their whole career, excavating the goofiest and most endearing parts of a genre, then recreating themselves in that image.



Check out “Big Deal” below in advance of the EP’s release sometime in July. Eric Copeland also has a solo album called Black Bubblegum due July 8 on DFA so be on the lookout for that one as well.