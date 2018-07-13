The Black Eyed Peas Detail Their Return to Music After an Eight-Year Hiatus

This past weekend on Noisey Radio The Black Eyed Peas returned with brand new music after an eight-year hiatus, and then we chopped it up with up-and-coming New Jersey sensation Skinnyfromthe9. Listen to the full episode here.
Intro
DJ Shadow – “Stem / Long Stem (Clams Casino Remix)”
Spencer Radcliffe – “If I Knew How”
88rising, Higher Brothers & BlocBoy JB – “Let It Go”
Yung Bans & Gunna – “Easter Pink”
Black Eyed Peas
Black Eyed Peas – “Get It”
Black Eyed Peas – “I Gotta Feeling”
Black Eyed Peas – “Street Livin”
Black Eyed Peas – “Ring The Alarm pt.1, pt.2, pt.3”
Black Eyed Peas – “Where Is The Love?”
Pete Rock – “Half Man Half Amazin” (feat. Method Man)
Meek Mill – “Millidelphia” (feat. Swizz Beats)
Skinnyfromthe9
Skinnyfromthe9 – “Love Blast”
Skinnyfromthe9 – “Back When I Was Broke”
Skinnyfromthe9 – “Space”
