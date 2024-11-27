Black Friday 2024: 2023’s Most Underrated, Bloodiest, and Wildest Game Is at Its Lowest Price yet

Every year, so many high-profile games come out that a few low-key golden children are missed. For Black Friday this year? You can own what was easily 2023’s most underrated game — all for the incredibly low price of $19.79 (from its original price of $59.99)! You do need a PlayStation account, though, as you can only take advantage of that particular deal through the PlayStation Store.

But… ah, I guess I can give you one more Black Friday alternative! RoboCop: Rogue City can also be enjoyed at the super low price (though not as low as PSN’s) of $29.99, available through Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. If you listen to nothing else I say on this website? Please listen to me now. RoboCop: Rogue City is a game that has no business being as great as it is.

“This is not just ‘an average game but a masterpiece for RoboCop fans,’ it is, full stop, an incredible mid-budget title that is way more ambitious than what the first hour suggests,” states Steam user, Abydon ‘Grey-Röck’ Belegarssøn. “I expected a simple combat model. What I got is an interesting gameplay loop where despite Murphy’s tankiness, you still have to zigzag from cover to cover. Rapidly taking down enemies and picking up weapons. Prioritizing the right targets [and] juggling between different abilities to utilize them to their fullest. Balancing a consistent level of lethality on both sides is a tough act, yet RoboCop did it without sweating.”

black Friday 2024: “i’d buy that for a dollar (or rather, a few dollars)”

Come on, it’s Black Friday! You can splurge a bit on a genuine highlight reel of a game! RoboCop: Rogue City is a bloody good time in the best possible way! In this case, you’re a unit. Yeah, RoboCop can die if you’re reckless enough, but we’re talking about the definition of a true catharsis. Rogue City is something you boot up when you’re having a bad day and just want to let loose on some fools.

At the risk of sounding mildly sociopathic, the carnage is delightful. Blown-off limbs, devastating melee attacks, the ability to toss people as if they’re action figures. It’s perfection. Additionally, where you would expect a “dumb action game”? Rogue City has a shocking amount of soul to it! There are choices you can make that meaningfully affect the overall narrative!

This game has great, sympathetic characters, phenomenal side quests, and though it’s insanely crimson-shaded, it contains those heartwarming, goofy RoboCop moments fans of the movies will appreciate. All in all, you could do far worse this Black Friday than taking a chance on RoboCop: Rogue City.