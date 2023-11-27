The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Our Favorite Clothing Brands

If you’ve been in denial about winter’s inevitable start (same), you might be running behind when it comes to switching over your closet. Not to worry: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 are your chance to stock up on cold-weather essentials or give them to a loved one who’s in desperate need of some help when it comes to dressing like a Cool Person. Many of the best Black Friday streetwear and clothing deals already hath dropped and are continuing through Cyber Monday, with all the popular kids represented, including SSENSE, Everlane, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bodega. Plenty of our old standbys have shown up to the party as well, including Nike, Adidas, and Hoka.
Looking for a Kenzo sweater? A sick pair of Dunks? High-end athleisurewear? Low-rise jeans, because somehow, those are back? They’re all either currently on sale for Cyber Monday.
Tons of sales are already live now—in fact, almost all of them, which is pretty amazing—so dive into the best Black Friday deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories below.
Quick links to the best Black Friday sales
- Abercrombie & Fitch: Get 25% off everything, plus an extra 15% off select styles, and free shipping over $99
- Adidas: Take an extra 40% off with code CYBER
- Alpha Industries: Save up to 50% off sitewide
- Amazon: Tons of Cyber deals are live now on tech, apparel, home goods, and more
- Anthropologie: Up to 50% off for Cyber Monday
- ASOS: Savings of up to 80% off and an additional 25% off with the code SAVE
- Backcountry: Up to 70% off
- Bodega: 35% off sitewide with code 35SITEWIDE
- Bombas: 25% off sitewide with the code GOBIG25
- Bonobos: 30% off sitewide
- Coach: Take up to 50% off; Insiders get extra 10% off
- Crocs: Get up to 60% off
- Everlane: Take up to 50% off select bestselling styles, and sweaters for under $100
- Farfetch: Extra 20% off select sale items
- Fiorucci: 25% off everything and 40% off select styles
- Free People: Take an additional 40% off all styles; cashmere sweaters for $98
- Girlfriend Collective: Shop 35% off sitewide and up to 60% off select styles
- Good American: Take 40% off sitewide with the code BF40
- Hoka: Select styles on sale
- Huckberry: Up to 40% off for Cyber Monday
- Italic: Use code GIFT50 for $50 off orders over $300
- J. Crew: 50% off sitewide
- Levi’s: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Los Angeles Apparel: 20% off select categories
- Lululemon: Black Friday sale on hundreds of styles
- Lunya: Up to 70% off
- Macy’s: Major Cyber Monday specials are live across all clothing categories
- Madewell: 50% off your purchase with the code CYBER
- Mr Porter: Up to 50% off select items
- Neiman Marcus: Extra 30% off sale items
- New Balance: 25% off almost everything, select styles up to 40% off
- Nike: Up to 60% off, and an extra 25% off select items with the code CYBER
- Nordstrom: Sitewide deals across all categories
- On Running is offering 20% off select styles
- Outdoor Voices: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Reebok: 50% off on almost everything with code BLACKFRIDAY
- REI: Up to 50% off for Cyber Week
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Huge designer sale on brands like Acne Studios, GANNI, and more plus get $50 off every $200 you spend with code CYBER23SF
- Salomon: 25% off or more for Cyber Week
- Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with promo code HOLIDAY
- SKIMS: Bi-Annual sale ends soon—huge savings on best-sellers and more
- SSENSE: Up to 50% off tons of men’s and women’s designer goods, streetwear, footwear, accessories, and home goods
- Taylor Stitch: 20% off select full-priced items
- The North Face: 30% off full-priced and sale items for members
- Urban Outfitters: Take 40% off your entire purchase
- Verishop: Up to 30% off with code BFCM30
- Walmart: Tons of cyber deals across all categories
- Zappos: Up to 50% off daily deals
The best Black Friday clothing deals
Abercrombie & Fitch—which is now cool again in case you haven’t heard—is offering 25% off sitewide plus an extra 15% off select styles, and free shipping over $99.
Amazon has tons of Black Friday deals live now for apparel, shoes, and accessories, including brands like Levi’s, New Balance, and Crocs.
Anthropologie is offering deals of up to 50% off.
ASOS—in typical fashion, since that site loves deals—is offering savings of up to 80% off and an additional 25% off with the code SAVE.
Bodega is hitting the sweet spot between streetwear, sneakers, and top-tier designer gear for 35% off sitewide with code 35SITEWIDE.
Bombas, makers of excellent socks, is 25% off sitewide; check out our top picks from the sale here.
Bonobos is offering 30% off select items with code CYBERWEEK.
Coach is offering up to 50% off select items now, until November 28—plus 25% off select full-priced items with code UNLOCK25. Fancy gift for Mama, here we come.
Everlane has a big Black Friday and Cyber Monday week sale going, with up to 50% off select bestselling styles, and sweaters for under $100.
Farfetch, undoubtedly one of the best sites for perusing super-designers (and finding their wares on sale), is offering an extra 20% off select sale items, many of which are already heavily discounted at up to 50%.
Good American’s cult-favorite denim is ready to roll, with the brand offering 40% off sitewide with promo code BF40.
J.Crew is currently having a happy holiday hoedown (our words, not theirs), so get up to 50% off almost everything.
Levi’s has up to 60% off sitewide plus free shipping and returns, along with an extra 40% off sale items.
Los Angeles Apparel has 20% off select categories.
Lucky Brand is offering up to 75% off sitewide, so that means it’s time to snag a leather jacket.
Lulu’s is offering 25% off sitewide.
Lunya, which makes some of our favorite washable silk sleepwear and loungewear, is currently offering up to 70% off on some of their most popular styles. Pick up a matching silk sleep set or an eye mask ASAP.
Macy’s has a giant holiday sale afoot; duh. Tons of daily Black Friday deals are live now on apparel, shoes, and accessories.
Madewell is offering 50% off your purchase with the promo code CYBER. Grab cozy jackets, flannels, sweats, slippers, gifts, and more.
MR PORTER, streetwear and designer bastion, will offer up to 50% off select items, including lots of most-wanted sneakers.
Neiman Marcus is offering an extra 30% off sale items and up to 50% off select designer items.
Nordstrom has thousands of major Black Friday deals already live now.
Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 50% off select designer goods, plus get $50 off every $200 you spend with code CYBER23SF.
Shopbop’s big ol’ Black Friday sale has 25% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.
SSENSE’s up to 50% off sale on amazing streetwear, swag, and designer delectables is already underway, with big savings on everything from Salomon kicks and Vivienne Westwood tees.
Summersalt is offering 30% off sitewide. Gobble Gobble up some cashmere loungewear, or new swimmers for the tropical vacation you’re already dreaming about.
Urban Outfitters is currently going hog wild with its Black Friday sale, offering 40% off your entire purchase.
The best Black Friday outdoor gear deals
Alpha Industries, maker of very slick bomber jackets, parkas, and more, is offering 30% off sitewide.
Backcountry is bringing out its best for the Cyber Weekend festivities, offering up to 70% off, with more deals sitewide.
Huckberry is offering up to 40% off across its entire site.
REI is holding a Gear Up Get Out sale with deals up to 50% off, while members can save 20% on an eligible full-priced item.
Salomon launched 25% off Cyber Week deals to prep for your next hike or gorpcore look.
The North Face is offering 30% off full-priced and sale items for members, so grab those steals and deals on outdoor gear while you can.
Uniqlo has big deals starting at $14.90, including $30 off its Hybrid Down Coat through November 23.
The best Black Friday shoe deals
DSW has 30% off almost everything with code BLACKFRIDAY.
Hoka’s iconic running shoes, specifically the Clifton 8 and Rincon 3, are currently on sale with steep price drops.
On Running is offering 20% off its amazing Cloudstratus sneaker.
Steve Madden has a 30% off sitewide sale for Black Friday.
Zappos, the shoe kings, will be offering up to 70% off top brands. Looks like the other sites’ sales will have big shoes to fill.
The best Black Friday sportswear deals
Adidas is offering an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code CYBER .
Bandier, which we think sells some of the most fly yoga, running, and workout gear on the planet, is offering 30% off sitewide.
Lululemon is offering Cyber Monday deals on hundreds of items.
New Balance is taking 25% off almost everything, with select styles up to 40% off.
Nike is offering up to 60% off, and when you use code CYBER you’ll score an extra 25% off select items.
Outdoor Voices, an athleisure favorite, is offering up to 60% off sitewide. It’s the perfect time to grab a gift for the oat-milk-latte-drinking Pilates addict in your life.
Reebok is offering 50% off on almost everything with code BLACKFRIDAY.
Now go grab a new ‘fit, while your size is still in stock.
The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Check out the rest of the killer deal for Black Friday 2023 here.
Essential Sweatpant
$70.00 at Abercrombie & Fitch
Unisex-Adult Ralen Lined Clog
$64.99 at Amazon
TWILL LOFT BUCKET HAT
$52.00 at Bodega
The Heavyweight Overshirt
$98.00 at Everlane
511 SLIM FIT MEN'S JEANS
$69.50 at Levi's
Ribbed Long-Sleeve Sweater Polo
$98.00 at Madewell
Tennis Club Icon' T-Shirt
$275.00 at SSENSE
Rotisserie Chicken Hoodie
$165.00 at SSENSE
Solazo Down Jacket
$240.00 at Backcountry
XT-RUSH 2
$160.00 at Salomon
Clifton 8
$140.00 at Hoka
Cloudstratus (Men's)
$169.99 at On
Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half Zip
$118.00 at Lululemon
Blazer Low '77 Jumbo
$100.00 at Nike