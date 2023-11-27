The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Our Favorite Clothing Brands

If you’ve been in denial about winter’s inevitable start (same), you might be running behind when it comes to switching over your closet. Not to worry: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 are your chance to stock up on cold-weather essentials or give them to a loved one who’s in desperate need of some help when it comes to dressing like a Cool Person. Many of the best Black Friday streetwear and clothing deals already hath dropped and are continuing through Cyber Monday, with all the popular kids represented, including SSENSE, Everlane, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bodega. Plenty of our old standbys have shown up to the party as well, including Nike, Adidas, and Hoka.

Looking for a Kenzo sweater? A sick pair of Dunks? High-end athleisurewear? Low-rise jeans, because somehow, those are back? They’re all either currently on sale for Cyber Monday.

Tons of sales are already live now—in fact, almost all of them, which is pretty amazing—so dive into the best Black Friday deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories below.

The best Black Friday clothing deals

Abercrombie & Fitch—which is now cool again in case you haven’t heard—is offering 25% off sitewide plus an extra 15% off select styles, and free shipping over $99.

Amazon has tons of Black Friday deals live now for apparel, shoes, and accessories, including brands like Levi’s, New Balance, and Crocs.

Anthropologie is offering deals of up to 50% off.

ASOS—in typical fashion, since that site loves deals—is offering savings of up to 80% off and an additional 25% off with the code SAVE.

Bodega is hitting the sweet spot between streetwear, sneakers, and top-tier designer gear for 35% off sitewide with code 35SITEWIDE.

Bombas, makers of excellent socks, is 25% off sitewide; check out our top picks from the sale here.

Bonobos is offering 30% off select items with code CYBERWEEK.

Coach is offering up to 50% off select items now, until November 28—plus 25% off select full-priced items with code UNLOCK25. Fancy gift for Mama, here we come.

Everlane has a big Black Friday and Cyber Monday week sale going, with up to 50% off select bestselling styles, and sweaters for under $100.

Farfetch, undoubtedly one of the best sites for perusing super-designers (and finding their wares on sale), is offering an extra 20% off select sale items, many of which are already heavily discounted at up to 50%.

Good American’s cult-favorite denim is ready to roll, with the brand offering 40% off sitewide with promo code BF40.

J.Crew is currently having a happy holiday hoedown (our words, not theirs), so get up to 50% off almost everything.

Levi’s has up to 60% off sitewide plus free shipping and returns, along with an extra 40% off sale items.

Los Angeles Apparel has 20% off select categories.

Lucky Brand is offering up to 75% off sitewide, so that means it’s time to snag a leather jacket.

Lulu’s is offering 25% off sitewide.

Lunya, which makes some of our favorite washable silk sleepwear and loungewear, is currently offering up to 70% off on some of their most popular styles. Pick up a matching silk sleep set or an eye mask ASAP.

Macy’s has a giant holiday sale afoot; duh. Tons of daily Black Friday deals are live now on apparel, shoes, and accessories.

Madewell is offering 50% off your purchase with the promo code CYBER. Grab cozy jackets, flannels, sweats, slippers, gifts, and more.

MR PORTER, streetwear and designer bastion, will offer up to 50% off select items, including lots of most-wanted sneakers.

Neiman Marcus is offering an extra 30% off sale items and up to 50% off select designer items.

Nordstrom has thousands of major Black Friday deals already live now.

Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 50% off select designer goods, plus get $50 off every $200 you spend with code CYBER23SF.

Shopbop’s big ol’ Black Friday sale has 25% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.

SSENSE’s up to 50% off sale on amazing streetwear, swag, and designer delectables is already underway, with big savings on everything from Salomon kicks and Vivienne Westwood tees.

Summersalt is offering 30% off sitewide. Gobble Gobble up some cashmere loungewear, or new swimmers for the tropical vacation you’re already dreaming about.

Urban Outfitters is currently going hog wild with its Black Friday sale, offering 40% off your entire purchase.

The best Black Friday outdoor gear deals

Alpha Industries, maker of very slick bomber jackets, parkas, and more, is offering 30% off sitewide.

Backcountry is bringing out its best for the Cyber Weekend festivities, offering up to 70% off, with more deals sitewide.

Huckberry is offering up to 40% off across its entire site.

REI is holding a Gear Up Get Out sale with deals up to 50% off, while members can save 20% on an eligible full-priced item.

Salomon launched 25% off Cyber Week deals to prep for your next hike or gorpcore look.

The North Face is offering 30% off full-priced and sale items for members, so grab those steals and deals on outdoor gear while you can.

Uniqlo has big deals starting at $14.90, including $30 off its Hybrid Down Coat through November 23.

The best Black Friday shoe deals

DSW has 30% off almost everything with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Hoka’s iconic running shoes, specifically the Clifton 8 and Rincon 3, are currently on sale with steep price drops.

On Running is offering 20% off its amazing Cloudstratus sneaker.

Steve Madden has a 30% off sitewide sale for Black Friday.

​​Zappos, the shoe kings, will be offering up to 70% off top brands. Looks like the other sites’ sales will have big shoes to fill.

The best Black Friday sportswear deals

Adidas is offering an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code CYBER .

Bandier, which we think sells some of the most fly yoga, running, and workout gear on the planet, is offering 30% off sitewide.

Lululemon is offering Cyber Monday deals on hundreds of items.

New Balance is taking 25% off almost everything, with select styles up to 40% off.

Nike is offering up to 60% off, and when you use code CYBER you’ll score an extra 25% off select items.

Outdoor Voices, an athleisure favorite, is offering up to 60% off sitewide. It’s the perfect time to grab a gift for the oat-milk-latte-drinking Pilates addict in your life.

Reebok is offering 50% off on almost everything with code BLACKFRIDAY.

