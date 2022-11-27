As we loosen our belts and widen our pelican gullets to feast like a beast this holiday season, we’re keeping an extra eye on the horizon for the best Cyber Monday deals, and more specifically, the best Cyber Monday cookware deals that will transform us into KitchenAid babes and Caraway saucepan kings; we’re $tarved for the best deals on kitchen tools, smart appliances, and Dutch ovens that look like they were stolen from Steve Zissou’s boat. That’s the power of amazing cookware: It doesn’t just change your kitchen, it changes your life.
The best Cyber Monday cookware deals will take us to the depths of Bezoslandia for deals on 22-piece knife sets and over to Hedley & Bennett for the Grateful Dead-inspired apron of your uncle’s dreams. Read on to load up on air fryers, aprons, carbon steel woks, and more.
Amazon
The Amazon Cyber Monday deals are poppin’ off, and we’re scooping up everything from gorgeous Lodge enameled dutch ovens to a 22-piece knife and kitchen tools set.
Caraway
Save up to 20% off at Caraway sitewide during the aesthetic cookware brand’s Cyber Monday sale (be sure to get on their bakeware bundles).
Food52
For Cyber Monday, you can get 20% off sitewide with the promo code CHEERS20, or free shipping for orders over $100 at Food52. Grab some food and kitchenware gifts, gifts from BIPOC-owned businesses, or this insanely charming—yes, charming—portable grill, which is on big promo.
The site also has a big cookware sale going, with major markdowns on Staub, Le Creuset, and more.
Great Jones
If you’re trying to upgrade your kitchen’s vibe to Wes Anderson Chic, Great Jones’ vibrant cookware is up to 50% off through Cyber Monday. Head here for our curated picks from this sale, or just TRUST US and pick up a cast iron pan, gorgeous Dutch oven, colorful sheet pan set, or cute ‘lil baking dish right now.
Hedley & Bennett
Do aprons count as cookware? They should when they’re this well-made. The master apron crafters at Hedley & Bennett are offering up to 40% off for Cyber Monday. They also have a habit of churning out buttery collaborations that give us all the feels, from Sesame Street slingers to the tie dye Grateful Dead aprons that are ideal for waking and baking and then baking [rips bong] some more.
KitchenAid
Been waiting to snag a coveted KitchenAid stand mixer? It’s the best weekend of the year to grab one, thanks to major markdowns on a number of sites—including KitchenAid’s own.
Made In
Save up to 30% off sitewide at Made In for Cyber Monday (check out our fave pieces here), so you can not just talk the talk but wok the wok (sorry mom; sorry god).
Material Kitchen
Material Kitchen will be offering 20% off items store-wide, including their best-selling pan that looks like the set of Dune, through November 30.
Misen
The knife slingers of our hearts, Misen, are having a Cyber Week sale with 30% off with the promo code ALLGRAVY30 applied at checkout.
Our Place
When the post-apocalyptic aliens land, they will look at our rubble and correctly decipher our two greatest deities from the muck: Britney Spears and the Always Pan. Get up to 45% off the cult cookware at the Our Place for Cyber Monday, including their eight-piece-in-one Always Pan:
Sur la Table
The Sur La Table early Black Friday sales are bumpin’ with deals of up to 65% off, which means we’ll be getting this some pots and a Beetlejuice-worthy cheese knife set:
Wayfair
There are sitewide kitchen savings at Wayfair from now until November 29, including big savings on select kitchen and dining gear and bundles like this absolutely bananas Viking 10-piece cookware set that normally goes for $1,200:
There are also bonkers savings on Le Creuset’s Signature 5 Piece Cast Iron Set:
You can also get juicy savings on KitchenAid appliances:
Walmart
The Deals for Days Cyber Monday Event at Walmart is offering various promotions on kitchen goods including Lodge cast iron skillets, which are some of the best in the game according to chefs.
Williams Sonoma
Ah, our happy place. The Williams Sonoma Black Friday Weekend deals are hotter than a toddy with savings of up to 50% off kitchen essentials that make us feel like Ina Garten, such as a pistachio KitchenAid stand mixer or an Ooni pizza oven.
Happy cooking, sipping, and digesting this holiday season.
The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.
All-Clad Nonstick Cookware Set, 10-Piece
$700.00 at Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart
$79.90 at Amazon
The L'OR Barista System
$129.00 at Amazon
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Slow Cooker, 6 Quart
$169.99 at Amazon
Bakeware Set (5 Piece)
$264.00 at Caraway
CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill
$199.00 at Food52
Staub Mini Cast Iron Fry Pan
$143.99 at Food52
King Sear
$110.00 at Great Jones
The Dutchess
$160.00 at Great Jones
Holy Sheet Rainbow
$160.00 at Great Jones
Little Hottie
$50.00 at Great Jones
Chef Bundle
$405.00 at Hedley & Bennett
Grateful Dead Tie Dye Bears Apron
$115.00 at Hedley & Bennett
7 Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater
$89.99 at Amazon
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$379.99 at Wayfair
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$449.99 at Wayfair
3-Piece Carbon Fry Set
$274.00 at Made In
Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan
$89.00 at Made In
8-Inch Chef Knife
$109.00 at Made In
The Half Glass Set
$50.00 at Material Kitchen
The Coated Pan
$95.00 at Material Kitchen
Chef's Knife
$94.00 at Misen
Essentials Knife Set
$205.00 at Misen
The Always Pan 2.0
$150.00 at Our Place
Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid
$339.95 at Sur La Table
Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
$439.95 at Sur La Table
3-Piece Cheese Knife Set
$150.00 at Sur La Table
Hard Anodized Nonstick 10 Piece Cookware Set
$1200.00 at Wayfair
Signature 5 Piece Cast Iron Set
$820.00 at Wayfair
Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
$449.99 at Wayfair
Pre-Seasoned 12 Inch. Cast Iron Skillet with Assist Handle
$39.50 at Walmart
Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven
$599.95 at Williams Sonoma
KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer
$429.95 at Williams Sonoma