These VICE Reader Favorite Couches Are on Sale for Black Friday

The tastiest T-giving side this year? You, my little couch potato. Your comfort is everything to us at VICE shopping, which is why we spend our days building a shrine to your tuchus/finding you the best electric blankets and winter pajamas that make you feel rich and worldly (and that’s just the Monday checklist). Today, however, one Comfort Quest reigns supreme in our hearts: Finding you the best, most comfortable couches that are on sale for Black Friday.

Sofas are the barometer of good vibes in your home; they’re the standard for coziness, comfort, and set the tone for your living room aesthetic. We’ve covered everything from best scratch- and pet-proof couches to the best velvet sofas, and we’ve been keeping tabs on the ones that you, our cherished readers, have been smashing the order button on. Were we surprised that you wanted modular Kova Pits, or a Cloud sofa dupe from Castlery? Nope. We know you have good taste. But boy, were we chuffed, because all y’all’s favorite sofa slingers, from Albany Park to West Elm, are on sale right now for Black Friday.

Here are the best post-Turkey Day couches on sale that we—and you—love, and that love us back with durable construction, plush cushions, and a price tag that leaves you with enough fun money for all the Black Friday sales on fancy candles, crossbows, and The North Face’s puffer-like Thermoball slippers (which are like a Cloud sofa for your feet).

Let’s find you a new couch for holding court.

Albany Park’s Kova Pit

Once upon a time, we humans really built things, and the first time we saw the Kova Pit sofa, we thought we beheld a mirage of the grand, elder conversation pit sofas of the 1970s; here was a sofa that harkened back to the glory years of comfy couch creation with its modular construction, and the ability to host a baker’s dozen of cuddle puddle homies for movie night and… other activities. Y’all can’t get enough of it either. In the words of one Albany Park reviewer, “I love that I can rearrange it into different configurations.” Bring baby home while it’s $1,180 off.

Burrow’s Range sectional lounger

Whether you own pets or just got a fresh set, the aptly named furniture bastion Burrow is one of the best sofa brands out there for folks in search of scratch- and pet-proof sofas. VICE readers have been loving the three-piece sectional lounger for its small-space-friendly size, mid-century modern silhouette, and Fluffy-proof fabrics, and it’s $410 off for Black Friday.

Castlery’s Dawson sofa

It’s as if Castlery harnessed all the plushness of Marshmallow Fluff with a little piping bag, and used it to fill the linen cushions of the Dawson sofa’s hearty wood frame. It’s the work of true couch wizards, and it’s on sale for Black Friday for $179 off.

The Floyd Sectional

Nothing but love for our president, the Floyd Sectional sofa. This modular couch makes the coveted Cloud sofa shake in its little Restoration Hardware booties, because it’s insanely comfy and $636 off for Black Friday. Plus, it comes in a vast array of performance-fabric colorways and fabrics, from bouclé creamsicle to mint chocolate chip.

Wayfair’s Lourenco sofa

We’ve penned an entire VICE guide to shopping at Wayfair, but this sleeper couch deserves its own mid-Tiësto club mix shout-out. Not only does the Lourenco sleeper sofa come in a whopping 38 colorways, but it has a pullout bed to host all of your holiday sleepover guests. It’s on sale for 47% off and has earned an impressive 4.5-star average rating from over 1,200 Wayfair reviews.

West Elm’s Harmony sofa

West Elm did not come to play with its Black Friday sales this year; the GOAT of mid-century modern home decor is slinging up to 70% off sitewide everything from Herman Miller-worthy chairs to the VICE reader-loved Harmony sofa. The modular four-piece version of the sectional is nearly $830 off right now, and dying to elevate your winter Netflix binges.

May your post-Gobble Day naps be filled with all the plushness of cult-fave couch, friend. Once you wake-up, peep the rest of the best Black Friday deals this year.

