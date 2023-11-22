The Crazy Black Friday Deals on Theragun Massagers Are Here

We’ve all seen an athlete, trainer, or fitness influencer pound out their sore muscles with a Therabody product before and thought, “Damn, if only I had one of those fancy massage guns—then I’d go pro.” Alas, they’re usually pretty expensive, with the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro retailing for around $600. However, that’s not to say they aren’t 100% worth it.

“Theragun [offers] a particular way of engaging deeply with muscles that basic stretching can’t always achieve,” Adam Rothbarth wrote for VICE in his honest Theragun review. “Frankly, I mostly feel loose as hell right now thanks to a new regimen of consistent Theragunning.”

Lucky for you, the best Black Friday deals are upon us (a lot came early this year due to holiday fervor and general impatience), and the discounts on Therabody products are ripe for the picking, including up to $250 off the Theragun PRO, $110 off the Theragun Elite, $110 off the Theragun Prime, $50 off the Theragun Mini, $50 off the Wave Roller, $20 off the Wave Duo, $20 off the Wave Solo. [Exhales.]

The Mini is ultra-portable, a bonus when it comes to traveling or bringing it along to the sweaty dungeon (aka the gym). “I almost constantly have hamstring and calf soreness, but after one massage session, my tightness is relieved immediately for the rest of the day,” Nicolette Accardi wrote for VICE in her review of the device.

We commend you for being sore enough to need one of these bad boys in the first place. (We also commend you if you aren’t sore and just want to blast off.)

Suppose those discounted Theraguns still aren’t fitting into your noodle-blaster budget. In that case, we also love these affordable Theragun alternatives.

Enjoy, you loose goose.

Don’t miss the rest of the best Black Friday deals of 2023.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. This story is being continuously updated to reflect new information and hot deals.