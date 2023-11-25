The Best Black Friday Furniture Deals (Are Still Going)

Listen, if 2023 has taught us anything, it’s that we cannot know what the future holds. I’m no Nostradamus (or am I?), but there are simply some things I know about 2024. For one, I believe we will experience Grand Theft Auto VI, Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12, and Dune 2; I also think there will be some kind of presidential election in the U.S., and Guns ‘n Roses will *finally* release Chinese Democracy. Wait, what? [Checks notes] OK, gotta listen to that one. Anyway, on with my predictions!

If there’s anything I’m absolutely sure of, it’s that people need high-quality reclining, relaxing, laying down, vibing out, and zoning more than ever, and that being comfortable is going to be even more important in 2024. That means we’re all going to need some kickass new furniture, and soon. Thankfully, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ushered in some incredibly dank furniture deals. And luckily for you, your friendly VICE shopping team happens to be experts in the art of sitting down. In fact, I’m sitting on a couch right bloody now. So buckle up and behold the best deals this side of the IMAX recliner you fell asleep on during Oppenheimer.

Ready? Hope you’re sitting down! (JK, I’m positive you are, because I actually am Nostradamus.)

Albany Park is offering up to 40% off its best-selling sofas, including the cult-fave Kova sofa. People absolutely adore Albany Park’s couches—the Kova is a unanimous fave among VICE staffers and readers alike. This ultra-comfy piece has reversible back cushions, a modular setup (so you can just create a massive bed for rewatching Seinfeld all winter), and “cloud-soft” hypoallergenic vegan cushions. Best of all, the Kova Pit is a whopping $1,405 off right now.

Amazon has tons of Black Friday deals live now on home goods and furniture.

Apt2B has up to 30% off sitewide.

Article is in the middle of its biggest sale of the year, with savings on hundreds of styles. (We rounded up our favorite picks from the sale in this VICE article, too.) You may know Article’s infamous Sven couch; l I came to intimately understand its appeal recently when I talked to some of its most devout followers. TL;DR: It has a “classic MCM design,” and people find it extremely comfortable and durable. The Birch Ivory iteration features a tufted bench seat and back cushions, two bolster pillows, and hella stylish upholstered fabric. It’s also $590 off right now.

Avocado has savings of up to 20% off its organic mattresses.

Bear Mattress has 35% off deals, along with $400 worth of free sleep accessories when you buy a mattress.

Bed Bath & Beyond has savings of 70% off thousands of items.

Birch is offering 25% off sitewide plus two free Eco-Rest Pillows with a mattress purchase.

Burrow is offering savings of $1,500 or more off its luxe sofas with the code BF23. Burrow’s three-piece sectional lounger is truly a dream. It’s small-space-friendly, but also allows you to stretch out, if you’re so inclined. Freudian psychoanalysis couch in the streets, sexy love seat for streaming your fave shows… in the sheets. Still workshopping that one, but in the meantime, this bad boy is $274 off.

Casper is offering up to 30% off everything for Black Friday.

Castlery is offering up to $600 off sitewide on its best-selling sofas and more. Plus, receive a free gift when you spend over $2,500.

Chairish is in the midst of 12 Days of Chairish, its biggest sale of the year filled with everything from Birkins to Brutalist door pulls.

Design Within Reach has savings of 25% off bestsellers (such as this Isamu Noguchi coffee table), and up to 50% off other select items.

DreamCloud is offering up to 40% off mattresses, with prices starting from $449.

Edloe Finch is offering up to 30% off select products.

Eternity Modern has deals up to 18% off with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Floyd has savings of 20% off everything sitewide, and up to 30% off (and free shipping) on sectionals. The Floyd sectional’s deep seat, high-quality fabric, and multi-layered foam mean you’re gonna get maximum comfort; and it’s also stain and spill resistant, so when you inevitably doze off with a glass of wine in your hand, it’ll be a quick fix, and then back to bed.

Gravity is offering BOGO savings sitewide.

HAY is offering 25% off sitewide.

Herman Miller is offering up to 25% off sitewide, including the iconic Eames Lounge Chair.

Home Depot has daily Black Friday savings across home appliances, tools, and decor.

Inside Weather has deals up to $3,500 off sitewide.

Interior Define has luxurious seating deals up to 25% off.

Italic is offering up to 50% off its best sellers, home essentials, closet staples, and more.

July is offering savings of up to 20% off when you buy two or more items.

Linus launched a Holiday Sale with deals up to 50% off of its beautiful bikes.

Lulu and Georgia is offering 25% off sitewide.

Molecule is offering up to 50% off sitewide with the code BFCM2023.

Nolah Mattress is offering 35% off sitewide, along with free accessory bundles, and an extra 10% off mattresses.

Outer is offering up to 30% off sitewide.

Parachute is offering up to 20% off everything from now until November 27.

Pottery Barn has deals up to 50% off.

Purple is offering up to $900 off mattress and base sets, and 25% off pillows, sheets, bedding, and seating.

Reverb has deals up to 82% off, so start jammin’.

Saatva is offering $350 off on orders worth $1,000+.

Society6 has art and decor for up to 70% off, and free standard shipping on orders over $75.

Sunday Citizen is offering savings of 25% off sitewide, 40% off bundles, and 60% off other select items.

Tempur-Pedic has 40% off savings on the Essential mattress and Ease Power Base bundle, along with savings of up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets.

Tuft & Needle is offering up to 60% off bundles, $800 off mattresses, and 50% off box foundations with purchase of any mattress.

Valyou Furniture has a buy two, get one free deal on its furniture.

Walmart has tons of Black Friday deals live now across all categories, especially home goods. Don’t miss its bangin’ Eames Lounge Chair dupe, MCM kings.y Now

Wayfair has Black Friday deals live now—up to 80% off. (Which means there’s officially no excuse to not bring home this Bigfoot sculpture.) Mercury Row? We love it. A legendary—as in it has over 20,000 reviews for a 4.4 star rating—velvet convertible sofa that… get ready… transformers into a twin-size bed? Yes sir. Oh, and it’s 63% off right now.

West Elm’s Black Friday deals are so good, there’s an entire VICE article dedicated to shopping the best picks from the sale (which is filled with deals of up to 70% off its modern-century wares). West Elm’s got the MCM gear that’s gonna upgrade your entire home, and there’s nowhere better to start than with a brand new modular four-piece sectional that’s a honkin’ $600+ off. But does this mean you can only serve cheese plates and Champagne from now on? No, mate—pass the Doritos.

Zinus is offering 70% off sitewide, which means you can bring home one of its many VICE editor-loved, non-squeaky wood bed frames for a steal.

Enjoy having a seat in 2024!

