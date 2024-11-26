The Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals for PC Gamers Looking to Save a Ton and Pub Stomp Even More

Black Friday is one of the best days of the year for all types of gamers, especially PC gamers. In this article, we found the best Black Friday gaming PC deals on all types of PCs, a few gaming laptops, and more.

I’ve enjoyed a ton of great games on my PC, including CS:GO, League of Legends (don’t judge me), and currently, Teamfight Tactics (shoutout Mortdog). If you’re like me and want a powerful machine to run some of your favorite titles, we’ve found a ton for you below.

The best Black Friday gaming PC deal I found online is easily the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop because you can save a huge $800, the fact that Alienware is one of the most trusted names in PC gaming, and that you can upgrade your specs right from Dell’s website.

Keep reading to see if the Aurora R16 is the best pick for you or if one of our other best Black Friday gaming PC deals works out better for you!

Quick Look at the Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals

How We Evaluated

When we were looking for the best Black Friday gaming PC deals on the web, we had a couple of things in mind. PC gaming is a pretty high-end venture, so while I made sure to throw a couple budget options on here, I mainly wrote this article for the experienced PC gamer who wants a good deal on a powerful PC this Black Friday.

All of the PCs on this list can play your most expansive titles in a great frame rate and should have little to no problem processing your favorite games with ease. They all also are on sale for a substantial amount, because who cares about saving $5 on a $2,000 PC?

Finally, I wanted to include a diverse list of manufacturers and distributors on this list for a true range of deals. I’ve included PCs with AMD processors, the latest from Intel, and more. At the end, I threw in a pair of PC accessories that I think every true gamer should own as well.

Best overall Black Friday gaming PC deal – Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop (save $800)

There are a ton of great Black Friday gaming PC deals out there, but none of them are quite as good as the deal on the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop. Not only can you save $800 by taking advantage of Dell’s Black Friday deals, but you can get one of the most badass PCs around at the same time.

This is the best deal on this list both numbers wise and PC wise. Alienware is basically the Bentley of PC gaming for a reason. This is a top-tier tower that looks sleek as hell, comes with a good amount of customization options, and works so well that it might even improve your K/D without you even changing your play style.

Best deal on a Legion Tower – Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 (Intel) with RTX 4080 Super (save $600)

Legion is another name known by gamers who take their PC gaming more seriously than most. If you consider yourself a hardcore gamer, the Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 (Intel) with RTX 4080 Super is the tower for you. Not only can you get a behemoth of a machine, but you can save a substantial $600 at the same time.

We chose this Legion Tower because it comes with huge savings, is stronger than the biggest dude at your local gym, and can run games so well you’ll forget what the word ‘lag’ means a week after you buy it.

Best deal on a Legion gaming laptop – Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Intel (16″) with RTX™ 4080 (save $570)

Playing games on the go can be one of the best ways to pass time, especially for those of us who travel frequently. If you’re looking for a kickass laptop that doesn’t sacrifice power to add mobility, check out the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Intel (16″) with RTX™ 4080.

It’s another powerful piece of hardware from Legion that looks to bring your favorite games with you wherever you go. This Black Friday, you can save $570 on one of the best gaming PC deals currently available.

Most powerful PC gaming deal – VENGEANCE i7500 Gaming PC (save $700)

I’m not even sure if there’s a game out there that can really put the VENGEANCE i7500 Gaming PC. This thing is like a Ferrari in a world of Fiats. It’s like a dude who can bench 500 lbs. in a gym where there’s only 300 lbs. to lift.

Corsair is offering a pretty big $700 savings on this gaming PC this Black Friday. If you want to stream a intense game and still have plenty of power to spare this holiday season, check out the VENGEANCE i7500 Gaming PC.

Best customizable PC gaming deal – Raptor Z95 (save $150)

One of the coolest things about the PC world is customization, and there aren’t many options on this list as customizable as the Raptor Z95. You can save a tidy $150 on this tower and use that money to upgrade it to your heart’s content.

Velocity Micro, the company behind the Raptor, is also offering free ground shipping to everyone in the lower 48 states (sorry Hawaii and the cold one), and they’re also offering a free 2 year warranty upgrade as well.

Best customizable laptop PC gaming deal – Raptor S77 (save $200)

If you like the Raptor Z95 above and want a portable version, we have it in the Raptor S77. It’s another one of the Raptor series from Velocity Micro and it has a lot of the fun customization options as the tower does.

You can save $200 this Black Friday and get the same perks we mentioned above. If you like tinkering with your gaming PC and want to own a very custom gaming laptop, check out the Raptor S77.

Best mid-range gaming PC deal – Skytech Archangel Gaming PC Desktop INTEL Core i5 (save $280)

We mentioned that PC gaming doesn’t have to be as expensive as buying a used car, and the Skytech Archangel Gaming PC Desktop INTEL Core i5 thankfully proves that I’m right. You can save $280 on this quality PC that will run all of your favorite games very well this Black Friday.

I chose this PC for our mid-range option because you can get it for less than $1,000 without sacrificing much in the quality department. If you have $1,000 saved up for a badass PC this holiday season, spend some of it on this tower and the rest on some cool accessories for it.

Best budget gaming PC deal – IPASON Gaming Desktop PC (save $90)

The IPASON Gaming Desktop PC proves that you can get a quality gaming PC for less than $500 thanks to Black Friday. Right now, Walmart is offering a tidy $90 saving on this strong PC tower, allowing you to upgrade your gaming without tearing down your bank account.

I wanted to include this option specifically for the gamer on a budget. Playing video games isn’t fun if it costs you an arm and a leg to do so, and with the IPASON Gaming Desktop PC, you can keep two of your favorite limbs and still play your favorite games.

Best Black Friday gaming PC headset deal – Razer Kraken Kitty V2 – Quartz (save $30)

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 – Quartz is only for serious gamers. If you want to get 47 kills in a Fortnite lobby and disrespect your opponents at the same time, there isn’t a better pair of headphones than these. Razer is offering a great $30 savings on this headset for a few more days this holiday season.

I’m almost embarrassed that I’m writing this article without this headset on. Don’t be a kitty-earless-nerd like me, buy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 – Quartz and let your friends and your stream know exactly what you’re about through the most adorable headset in PC gaming.

Best Black Friday webcam deal – Logitech Brio 300 (save $10)

How are you going to show off your Razer Kraken Kitty V2 – Quartz without a webcam? It’s been a question philosophers have been wondering since Socrates, but with the Logitech Brio 300, wonder no more. You can save a nice $10 on this webcam and show off on a budget.

I like this webcam because Logitech is a brand I’ve been using for well over 10 years. It’s also already very affordable, and this Black Friday, it’s even more affordable (that’s how deals work, duh).