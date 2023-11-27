The Hoka Cyber Monday Sale Has Sneakers Runners Love for Up to $80 Off

Ah, I’m dreaming of a runner’s holy grail shoe, with the perfect dose of chonk in the sole for impeccable support. Oh, who could it be? It’s nearly every Hoka shoe, mate. As a runner, I swear by ‘em for flying through finish lines, dominating mountains, and casual stumbling strolling through the day—and so do tons of other joggers, sprinters, and casual strollers who just enjoy a little extra bounce in their step.

Whether you’re a serious marathon runner, a Hot Girl Walk enthusiast, or a doctor that has to be on their feet all day, Hoka’s ultra-comfortable sneakers are the answer. You’ve probably already seen them on the streets—or on your TikTok algo—and we insist that it’s not just hype that’s making the brand a modern mainstay. At VICE, we’ve reviewed the Anacapa Mid GTX Boot, Clifton 8, Bondi 7, and every other model under the sun, so we mean it when we say that Hokas can “save [your] feet.” While we may have spent a small fortune of time and money to make sure we know what we’re talking about, our efforts (and Hoka’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale) have made it so you, dear reader, don’t have to waste either one on your hunt for Hokas.

Right now, Hoka has literal buckets of deals on its top-tier kicks including the fan-favorite Clifton 8 for $28 off (which has just recently been restocked), Rincon 3 for $25 off, Carbon X3 for $80 off, and the All Gender Project Clifton for $50 off.

In addition to Hoka’s slappin’ shoe lineup, you can also find plenty of athletic wear and gear on sale to indulge in all the Cyber Monday shenanigans.

With deals up to $80 off, you have no excuse not to update your athletic and comfy essentials for the upcoming new year. They also make a mad-hot gift. You heard it here first.

Find all the other impressive deals over at Hoka’s website.

