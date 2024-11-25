Save $125 on the Best PS5 Bundle for Black Friday

The PS5 is my personal favorite console of the past decade or so, and this Black Friday, you can save massively on a great PS5 Bundle. This PS5 Bundle includes the Slim Digital Edition of the PS5, meaning you can’t use physical discs on it, but you get a whopping 1TB storage in return.

For 2024’s Black Friday Sony is offering an awesome deal on this marvel of a machine. You can save $125 on this amazing bundle that comes with the 1TB console we mentioned above and NBA 2K25, probably the best basketball game the PlayStation has on offer.

The Playstation 5 Slim Digital Edition – NBA 2k25 Bundle

I’m a huge fan of the PS5. I’ve had mine for about 4 years and I’ve been using the same DualSense Wireless controller the entire time, playing games like Fortnite (what’s up, Ice Spice) EA FC 25 (I’m nice with Manchester City), and, of course, Ghost of Tsushima (do I even need to say anything?).

If you haven’t had a chance to get your hands on Sony’s latest in the Console Wars, this Black Friday is your chance. Not only are you saving a massive $125 on the hardware, but you’re also getting a baller ass game in NBA 2K25.

I’ll be honest—I’m more of a FIFA (EA FC) guy than 2K, but even I can’t help but appreciate this deal. Beyond being a great basketball game, NBA 2K is one of the most popular sports games out there. Instead of paying the full $60 – $70 price tag to play as KD, you can buy this bundle and save on both the console and 2K at the same time.

This bundle also comes with a massive 1TB storage so you don’t have to buy an external hard drive like I did when the PS5 first came out.

You can store a ton of games on this console, and if you ever want to switch it up, you can use the $125 you saved on this bundle to check out other great games like the upcoming Ghost of Yotei, brand-new Black Ops 6, or any other title that comes from Sony’s huge library of hits.