The Best Black Friday Sex Toy Sales to Blow Your… Paycheck On

We’re all feeling titilated by the best Black Friday deals right now, from the best deals on gym equipment to Article’s MCM furniture, but we’re horniest of all to blow our wad—and not our wallet—on the best Black Friday sex toys on sale right now, which have been lubed, spanked, and prepped to slither on down this coconut-greased mail shoot, and right into our lap this holiday season.

Sex toys are always on the high priority list for us when Black Friday deals roll around, because some—although not all, as evidenced by the power of a simple, classic cock ring—are going to be more expensive; such is the price we pay for quality design, materials, and environmentally conscious development (disposable batteries = no thanks)… but not on Black Friday, mon bébé. Today, we’re loading up on the best sex toy deals from brands such as Satisfyer, LELO, Dame, Unbound Babes, and Fleshlight; we’re uncorking the poppers for the best G-spot vibrators, butt plugs, and getting our bed ready for some class-A cuffs.

Let’s unfurl the shag carpet on these Black Friday sex toys that are on sale, shall we? We’ll start with some quick and dirty links to the deals:

Amazon has various deals on sex toys sitewide.

Adam & Eve has many items on sale and daily 50% off deals.

Babeland’s Black Friday Early Access Sale is live with savings of up to 70% off.

Dame is offering 25% off all products and savings of up to 60% off select products for its Holiday Sale.

Fleshlight’s Black Friday Early Access Sale is live with savings of up to 20% off. Additionally, you can get 10% off when you spend $99+, 15% off when you spend $199+, and 20% off when you spend $249+ plus a free sleeve.

Foria is offering a free vulva moisturizer with orders over $100 until November 22.

Fun Factory’s Black Friday sale runs from November 22 to 29, and will offer deals of up to 30% off (and 10% off SUTIL and other partner brands when you buy a Fun Factory product). You can also receive $25 off a future purchase if you spend $125 during the sale, $45 off a future purchase if you spend $175, and $65 off a future purchase if you spend $225 or more.

Godemiche’s Black November Sale is now live.

Good Vibes is offering up to 70% off select toys, 60% off bundles and kits, and 50% off Satisfyer products.

Hot Octopuss is offering up to 50% off on select sex toys.

LELO’s is offering up to 60% off for Go Nuts November.

Lioness is offering savings of $10 off orders of $75+, $30 off orders of $200+, and $50 off orders of $300+.

Lovehoney’s Black Friday sale has discounts of up to 70% off.

Lovers is having a 50% off flash sale on this We-Vibe wand, and is offering 30% off its luxury sex toys from the Playboy Pleasure line.

Lynk is offering 10% off the Excelsior Penis Pump.

MysteryVibe is holding a 35% off sale for Black Friday, and its iconic Crescendo 2 is included.

PinkCherry is offering up 80% off clearance items for Black Friday with the code BLACK and an extra 40% off everything else.

Unbound Babes is offering 30% off sitewide.

We-Vibe is offering up to 50% off everything for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Zumio’s Black Friday sale is offering over 30% off products.

Amazon

Sex toys on Amazon will often be marketed as vague body “massagers,” or else given cryptic keyboard gumbo names like “clįt0ral vâginá hânglider.” That’s why we rolled up our sleeves for you, and wrote an entire guide to unearthing the best sex toys on Amazon.

This Black Friday, you can get everything from rotating sex swing hangers to the Womanizer clitoral vibrator on sale. There’s also a classic, VICE editor-loved Ava wand vibrator on sale for the price of a fancy New York City deli sandwich that wastes no time getting you to blast off. In the words of one Amazon reviewer, “I am SUPER HAPPY and EXTREMELY SATISFIED with my purchase. Don’t hesitate because you will ABSOLUTELY NOT REGRET buying this!! Your body will thank you ;).”

Adam & Eve

Where it all began. We respect Adam & Eve because it still has a website that harkens back to wild, wild cyberwest years of the 90s and an equally eclectic assortment of sex toys for every Tom, Dick, Harry, Barbie, and Beelzebub out there. It’s offering deals on all kinds of sexual wellness products right now, including this clit sensitizer gel, and daily 50% off deals.

Babeland

Over at Babeland, you can shop savings of up to 70% off at the Black Friday Early Access Sale. We’ll be scooping up this TikTok-viral rose clitoral vibrator, which is a favorite of VICE editors and anyone who likes to wake up, and smell the roses (as long as they’re sex toys).

Dame

My goddess, we love Dame. The sexual wellness company was founded by two women who decided that the bar for the engineering quality on toys needed to go way the hell up from the 9th level of inferno, and they’ve achieved it with innovative partner toys such as the Eva and game-changing, whisper-quiet clitoral vibes such as Aer. Dame is offering 25% off all products and savings of up to 60% off select products for its Holiday Sale.

Fleshlight

Often imitated, never equalled. Fleshlight is the OG of male sex toy brands, and it’s offering loads upon loads of hot, dripping deals of up to 20% off on everything from Fleshlight combo packs to penis sleeves. Plus, you can get 10% off when you spend $99+, 15% off when you spend $199+, and 20% off when you spend $249+ plus a free sleeve.

Foria

Have you ever tried masturbating with CBD lube? Foria’s lubricants are pure sex magic. Load up on the Awaken Arousal CBD lube, aka the potion that gave one VICE editor the extra dose of oomph to get to O-Town during sex, and receive a complimentary vulva moisturizer on any order over $100 until November 22.

Fun Factory

It’s true what they say about German engineering, mate. It rocks. Fun Factory’s vibrators, sex toys, and dildos are made in Deutschland with love and hella innovative designs (the bulbous, colorful buttons remind us of the iMac G3), silky silicone, and true multi-tasking chops (the Volta vibrator is great for penises and vaginas). The brand’s Black Friday sale is from November 22 to 29, and will offer deals of up to 30% off, and 10% off SUTIL and other partner brands when you buy a Fun Factory product. Plus, you’ll receive $25 off a future purchase if you spend $125 during the sale, $45 off a future purchase if you spend $175, and $65 off a future purchase if you spend $225 or more.

Fun Factory has some of the most unique sex toy designs, period, and has given us everything from high-tech wands and duck bill-shaped clitoral vibrators to an award-winning, plein air penis stroker known as the Manta that is a big hit amongst VICE readers for its titilating vibrations and easy-to-clean nature.

Godemiche

Godemiche means dildo in French, and YAY, CUM! in English. The sex toy retailer seriously has vibrators unlike any we’ve seen before, and it’s Black November sales event is in full swing with major discounts on textured C-rings for humping and grinding.

Hot Octopuss

Hot Octopuss is offering up to 50% off on select sex toys, and and it has a great array of non-binary and transgender-designed toys on sale such as the Pulse Solo Lux, a hands-free penis stroker with top marks from reviewers. Cop it while it’s about $30 off.

LELO

LELO is one of our favorite luxury sex toy slingers (there’s a reason its vibes were featured in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies), because it dreams up some of the most drop-dead gorgeous vibrators out there for all genders, and its offering up to 60% off for Go Nuts November.

The Enigma Cruise suction and G-spot vibrator is on sale, and a favorite amongst VICE editors such as Angel Kilmister, whose review of the toy explains how “the edging pattern is next-level; [and] can slingshot you to the Pleasure-sphere in literal seconds.”

If it’s direct clitoral contact that you seek, the Soraya G-spot rabbit vibrator is a hands-free, multi-tasking machine that is dripping in gold accents/should really be used as a scepter to knight your next Cum King. The wand portion of the vibrator has one of the best ranges of motion we’ve ever experienced from a rabbit vibe, and is capable of perfectly targeting your G-spot, totally hands-free, while the little vibrating nub attachment goes to town on your clit. Blended orgasms, here you come.

Curious about prostate orgasms? Of course you are. As Anna Pulley explains in this VICE article about P-spot milking and stimulation, “the prostate has thousands of nerve endings, which, when stimulated, can feel intensely pleasurable.” LELO’s aesthetic, remote-controlled Hugo massager is a big hit amongst those seeking back door stimulation for its ergonomic design and powerful motors, and it’s on sale.

Lioness

Arguably the world’s most high-tech rabbit vibrator, this sex toy from Lioness gives you actual biofeedback on your orgasms to help you better understand your spank sesh. (Plus, it’s just really cool to see your climaxes mapped-out on a smartphone chart.) The brand is offering savings of $10 off orders of $75+, $30 off orders of $200+, and $50 off orders of $300+ for Black Friday.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney has dropped a Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 70% off hundreds of customer favorites, including sex toys, lingerie, and bondage staples such as these installation-free restraints (all you have to do to use ‘em is sling em underneath your mattress) and a pair of purple reins that Prince would’ve loved.

Some of the best, easiest to clean male sex toys can also be found at Lovehoney’s Black Friday sale, including the highly-rated Blowmotion warming masturbator. Lovehoney reviewers praise the toy for its slick design and ability to edge ‘gasms. As one fan writes, “It certainly is discreet. Suspicious partners will believe the Blowmotion masturbator is a sort of coffee cup holder; [it’s] effective and gives a pleasantly languid treat to those who wait.” Grab it while it’s 40% off.

We’re big fans of cock rings in this house. Not only are these trusty sex toys lightweight and easy to travel with, especially if you’re trying to have hot sex while you’re home for the holidays, but they come with all kinds of clit-pleasing textures and vibrational patterns these days. The flexible, vibrating Bed Ringer double cock ring is a whopping 60% off, and a Lovehoney customer and staff favorite.

Lovers

Lovers has kicked off its Black Friday sales with savings of 30% off luxury sex toys from the Playboy Pleasure line, which is a favorite of VICE editors for its high-tech engineering and aesthetic designs, and Lovers is unveiling daily flash sales such as this 50% off deal on a We-Vibe wand.

Lynk

There has never been a better time to pump it (your penis) up thanks to Lynk, which is offering 10% off its bestselling Excelsior Penis Pump right now. The high-tech tube packs various speeds and intensities, an electric air release valve, and it includes two unique pump sleeves.

MysteryVibe

MysteryVibe is offering a 35% off sale for Black Friday, and its ultra-flexible Crescendo 2 vibrator is on sale for under $200. In the words of VICE writer Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp, “[It’s] a multi-tasking champ for powerful clit, G-spot, and P-spot stimulation.”

PinkCherry

PinkCherry has is offering up 80% off clearance items for Black Friday with the code BLACK and an extra 40% off everything else, including a smorgasbord of best-selling prostate massagers of the erect and arabesque variety.

Plus, one of our fave toys of all time, the Satisfyer Pro 2, is at the lowest price that we’ve ever seen it. There’s a reason this clitoral vibe has over 59,000 reviews, with the majority being glowing, on Amazon; it’s quite simply one of the top clit toys that feels like getting really good head. As one Amazon reviewer writes, “I’ve named [mine] Jason Momoa because it was like a scene from Aquaman.” Smash that order button while it’s $20 off.

Unbound Babes

Everything Unbound Babes concocts is just so damn rad, from its galactic-looking P-and-G-spot pleaser wand to the best-selling Puff clitoral suction toy. The brand’s Black Friday sale has kicked off with 30% off sitewide, and is flush with kinky deals. If you have ever wanted to bone an ice cream cone, the brand’s utterly unique (and very talented) clitoral stimulator, Squish, is on sale as well and will actually use haptic technology to get you off.

We-Vibe

Remember when we are all horny but separated during lockdown? That’s when We-Vibe stepped up to the challenge of helping folks smash à la distance with its best-selling toys, which use an app to give you control over the vibrational level of your partner’s sex toy. This Black Friday, you can get up to 50% off select items and start the edging fest (no matter where you are).

The Date Night Set brings together two epic app-controlled toys from We-Vibe’s quarry, the Nova 2 rabbit vibe and vibrating Pivot penis ring, for a lip-smacking $40 off, and the brand’s wearable, app-enabled panty vibrator is $28 off.

Zumio

Ever wondered what it’s like to get lovingly probed by an erotic alien? Beam yourself up to Zumio’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale to get 30% off of its otherworldy clitoral toys, such as the X, which uses gentle, high-speed rotations to please your nethers (and your nips; it’s real fun on those).

Now that’s what we call a happy ending. Don’t forget to peep the rest of the best Black Friday sales this weekend (you’re going to need some wipes for those new dildos).

Don’t miss the rest of the best Black Friday deals of 2023.

